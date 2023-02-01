A Look Inside Boxbar’s Remodeled Old City Space

Reopening today, Chick Invitations’ sister company offers custom gift boxes that delight and surprise.

There’s much to love about February. After all, Valentine’s Day is February 14th. It’s a popular month for proposals. And, most importantly — Boxbar opens its remodeled boutique in Old City today, providing a one-stop shop for all your wedding gifting needs. (Applause, please!)

The brainchild of Robyn Platoni — who also runs popular full-service, appointment-only stationery studio Chick Invitations & Design on 3rd Street — Boxbar first debuted on Race Street in February 2019 as Chick by Chick Invitations. Fast-forward four years (and mix in a temporary pandemic closure, a rebrand and a four-month renovation), and we have the Boxbar of today. And it’s so good.

Walk in, and you’ll immediately be delighted by the bright, airy, white-, gold- and pink-hued space, which mixes modern, streamlined touches with pieces of history, such as exposed brick and original wood flooring. (Platoni tapped local talent Michelle Erdosi at Aeternum Design for the remodel.)

The front portion of the store is dedicated to retail items that don’t necessarily need to be assembled into a box (though they certainly could if you so choose).

Here, you’ll find a shoppable wall of gifts arranged according to your journey throughout the wedding-planning process — engagement, proposal, shower and bachelorette, thank-you and wedding-day.

“The products vary based on what a bride might need at that specific moment in her journey,” says Platoni, who will run the show with her main sales associate, Kellsie Costigan, plus a part-time staffer. Take engagement gifts: These might be items you treat yourself to or that your family buys to celebrate your upcoming nuptials. The proposal section — for when you pop the question to your attendants — focuses on high-quality items that can be used again and again, like Voluspa candles.

For a bachelorette bash? Rather than a traditional “bride” sash, you’ll find elevated items like cute clutches (we’re partial to the rainbow-hued iteration) and fun pom-pom-topped slippers.

There’s also a gorgeous jewelry bar from which you can pick and choose earrings, bracelets and necklaces, as well as an expanded section of getting-ready robes for the Big Day.

“I always felt that the store was lacking this in the past,” says Platoni. “Plus, there’s not too many stores in the area that you can try on a bridal robe. A lot of shops have gowns or dresses for the rehearsal dinner, but not robes for the morning of.” Platoni has brought in higher-end handbags and fine jewelry as well.

And in the back? The actual Boxbar and Fill Wall, where the fun happens. These small goodies are organized by color gradient to delight the eye and to fit with a category or theme — whatever yours happens to be. While boxes come in small, medium and large sizes, there is a perfect box ratio, complete with something personalized, sweet, sparkly for the hair, and for self-care.

“Pick one from each category, embellish in the areas that you want to, and build the box from there,” Platoni advises. (The medium can comfortably hold four to six items, for example.)

Personalization equipment is available for on-the-spot customization for everything from drinkware to luggage tags. And to top off the boxes? Fillings in myriad hues, dried flowers, confetti and match sets.

You don’t need an appointment to pop in to Boxbar, though you do need one for a private invitation consultation. (There’s a separate room in the back of the shop for those, in addition to the nearby Chick design studio.) Design books and samples will be available for viewing, however, if a couple wants to simply browse before booking an appointment.

Eventually, Boxbar will also be available for rentals — for your bridal shower or other pre-wedding activity. And, it’s not just for wedding fun: It’s a great option for Mother’s Day, or even a chic day with your best friends.

“We’re really hoping people will come in, sit down, relax, have a glass of champagne, and build their box with us,” says Platoni. “It’s a collaborative process, and we’re trying to give whoever is building the box the flexibility to customize to their liking.”

Boxbar is located at 241 Race Street, and is open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

