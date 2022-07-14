Here’s What Your Wedding at Lilah in Fishtown Could Look Like

The folks behind Zahav want you to eat, drink and be married at their new event space.

Remember how overjoyed you were when we announced that Lilah, the first wedding venue from the folks behind Israeli-inspired restaurants Zahav and Laser Wolf, was coming soon to a neighborhood near you? Well, CookNSolo,­ the group behind these establishments, officially opened the Fishtown space in April — and it’s a food-loving couple’s dream come true.

The 7,000-square-foot space allows the team to host larger gatherings than they’ve previously been able to. “We want this to feel not so much like a huge party, but more like an intimate experience with a lot of people,” says partner and director of events Neira Jackson.

Up to 250 guests can enjoy a seated dinner, or 300 for standing cocktails, amid an industrial-chic setting that blends the venue’s circa-early-1900s architecture with modern accents made from repurposed building materials, including concrete flooring, exposed brick and dimmable lights.

As for the food, envision a family-style grazing station with dips and bites — rye bread and pita chips and an arrangement of labneh, honeycomb and apple. Passed hors d’oeuvres offer classic and new takes on CookNSolo dishes, including gravlax and caviar, with a main-course option of date-glazed salmon. Lilah also connects to the group’s Goldie, so you and your guests can sip mini tahini shakes for one last treat.

The prospect is enticing: By the end of March, nearly 30 weddings were already booked for 2022. But don’t fret; spots are still available during the year. Packages from $22,750; lilahevents.com.

Published as “First Look: Wedding Feast” in the summer/fall issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

