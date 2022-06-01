This South Philly Parade Wedding Is the Most Fun We’ve Seen All Year

The couple’s hashtag was #Gooftown, and their goal was to celebrate their community.

We’re kicking off Pride month with one of the most fun-filled, smile-inducing, energetic celebrations we’ve seen this year. It’s a Fleisher Art Memorial wedding that included a post-ceremony parade up and down Catharine Street and countless one-of-a-kind touches that honored the couple’s love story and their friends and family. Shannon Collins photographed the party. Enjoy every moment below.

Lisa Jacobs was in the initial days of an East Coast bike trip from Maine to Florida when she decided to jump on OKCupid. “I figured I might meet some interesting characters on my journey,” says the researcher, writer, editor and social worker. “I certainly wasn’t anticipating meeting my future wife anytime soon.” She ended up responding to Beth (Betty) Eisenberg’s first message from a campground in Massachusetts — and showed up for their first date with the map with which she was plotting her next stop. “I was so thrilled and fascinated by her spirit of adventure,” says Betty, a comedian and consultant.

Their meet-cute was followed by a series of FaceTime dates (and visits from Betty in North Carolina and Miami) while Lisa headed south. The duo dated for three years before Lisa proposed on a trip to Andes, New York, at Peekamoose Inn, under a giant moose head. (The animal is important here, because Betty had joked on a hike earlier that day that it would be amazing to see a moose: “If we did see a moose, it would be the kind of life event so momentous that it would serve as a mile marker for the rest of our days.”)

Almost two years after that — including two COVID reschedules — Lisa and Betty said “I do” at Palumbo Park. But let’s back up: In the days leading up to the wedding, the couple “obsessively searched” through their photo archives to create a “Goofboard” featuring images of each and every wedding guest. (It was Betty’s favorite detail.) Their hashtag, appropriately, was #Gooftown, and their goal was, simply, to celebrate their community.

Their ceremony was poignant for Lisa and Betty, who say the words of their officiant, Katie Aikins, were “really powerful.” Adding to the moment was Pax Ressler’s version of “Here Comes the Sun,” which was sung while the brides walked down the aisle. A cute touch: Lisa and Betty’s four nephews — donning wardrobe they’d selected themselves — delivered the rings in “high-fashion.”

And after that, the party began — with a post-ceremony parade up and down Catharine Street, led by Goof Troupe Parade Leader (and Head Goof) Bradley Wren, who was dressed from head-to-toe in emerald and gold sequins. The 125 guests grabbed noise makers and joined Wren and the band for the fun.

The reception at Fleisher Art Memorial was equally lively. The couple decorated the space with jars, cans and glass bottles they’d collected over the years and filled with flowers and clippings from their garden. (Guests later took these home as favors.)

Homemade signs (the work of Lisa) that directed people toward the food — it was out-of-control good, according to the couple, including a little bit of everything, like rice noodle salad, mango summer rolls, date-braised lamb shoulder, ceviche, and chips and guac. (Guests also took home compostable to-go boxes with delicious leftovers and Federal Donuts.)

And in lieu of a first dance, Lisa and Betty had a family dance in which everyone showed off their footwork to “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.”

They are keeping the good vibes going as newlyweds, too: While they didn’t go on an “official” honeymoon, they’re spending a season working remotely from Mexico City, “exploring, practicing our Spanish, and doing our best to eat tacos every single day.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Shannon Collins Photography | Venue: Palumbo Park (ceremony); Fleisher Art Memorial (reception) | Planning/Design: Brogan Austin of Fleisher Art Memorial, Randi Alexis Hickey and Danielle Marino | Florals: Trader Joe’s | Catering: 33rd Street Hospitality | Bride’s Gown: Blue Sky Bridal (alterations by Sarah Mitchell) | Bride’s Suit: Custom-made by Indochino | Hair & Makeup: Kirsten Jacobs and Lee Cohen (Lisa’s and Betty’s sisters) | Entertainment: Stylus DJ Entertainment | Cake: Federal Donuts | Invitations: Designed by Lisa using Paper Culture | Videography: Greg Goldstein | Officiant: Katie Aikins of Tabernacle United Church | Composting: Bennett Compost | Ceremony music: Pax Ressler | Post-Wedding Parade Music: Josh Machiz | Goof Troupe Parade Leader: Bradley Wren (noisemakers from Rock to the Future)

