The Baby’s Breath Installations at This Waterfront Wedding Were Downright Dreamy

The bride’s Reem Acra veil inspired the entire day.

Inspiration comes from many places. Perhaps it’s a favorite movie or book, a piece of art, a special place. Or, in the case of this baby’s-breath-filled Lake House Inn wedding, it was the bride’s gorgeous veil. Emily Wren Photography’s images beautifully showcase the details — perhaps the decor will inspire your own Big Day.

For Amanda Terzian and Parker Hibbard, it all began with a Rubik’s Cube. Parker, who grew up in Cleveland and was attending Case Western, was visiting a friend at the University of Delaware, where Haverford–born Amanda was studying art history and playing Division I golf. They ended up at the same gathering, and somehow, Parker challenged Amanda to solve the cube. She did it in two minutes.

They connected the next day on Facebook, spent about four months communicating through texts, and finally spoke on the phone on Valentine’s Day 2014. Four and a half years after that, Parker, a senior analyst at FMC Corporation, proposed.

The West Chester duo began prepping for a 240-person celebration on August 21, 2020, at the Lake House Inn, a scenic property overlooking Lake Nockamixon in Perkasie. Amanda, the owner and principal designer of Sparke Interiors, threw herself into dreaming up the details. She used her Reem Acra veil as inspiration for everything from the cake to the all-white flower installations made primarily with gypsophilia (baby’s breath) — a collaboration with Camellia Faire Floral Studio.

So when faced with the option of postponing for a year due to the pandemic, Amanda and Parker adamantly said no. “We would be having our wedding on our original date even if it was just Parker, me and our parents there,” says Amanda.

They took precautions, including holding the entire event outdoors — with dinner and dancing in an open-air tent — and cutting the guest list to 64 in-person attendees plus a significant Zoom contingent. Amanda’s father, an oncologist, helped out with protocols such as COVID testing for out-of-town guests and social distancing.

There were many personal touches — all with a backdrop of all-white baby’s breath. Guests dined under a canopy of the flower and were treated to jars of homemade blueberry liqueur; the fruit was harvested by Amanda from Parker’s dad’s pick-your-own orchard. (And the signature margarita was mixed with tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and prickly pear cactus syrup.)

The circular ceremony arch, meanwhile, was crafted entirely from baby’s breath. “I wanted the installations to be large-scale, so they had an impactful presence from afar but were dainty up close,” says Amanda. “I love how gypsophilia looks like it’s floating.”

And everyone felt the love that day — particularly when the pair read their vows. “It ended up being deeply personal and original,” says Amanda, “but we weren’t super-nervous because we had written them together.”

After the festivities, the couple departed in a family heirloom — a vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II that the bride’s grandfather purchased new in 1962, and her parents were driven to their prom and their own wedding in it.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Emily Wren Photography | Venue: The Lake House Inn | Planning/Design: Sparke Interiors | Florals: Camellia Faire Floral Studio | Catering: Jeffrey A. Miller Catering | Bride’s Gown: Romona Keveza from Elizabeth Johns | Bride’s Veil: Reem Acra from Elizabeth Johns | Bride’s Shoes: Bella Belle Shoes | Hair: Ariel Katrina Hair | Makeup: Emily Dimant | Entertainment: Nik Greeley & the Operators | Cake: Sugar Realm | Invitations: Barely Blush Ink (calligraphy and solo suite): Minted (save-the-dates and “Please join us virtually” postcards) | Videography: Gregg Cornish of Wren Films | Officiant: Tom O’Neill | Custom Engagement & Wedding Rings: Spiegel & Sons Jewelers | Welcome Gifts: Masked purchased from Etsy or handmade by the bride

