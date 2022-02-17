Peek Inside Australian Designer Grace Loves Lace’s New Center City Bridal Salon

The brand is behind the most-Pinned wedding gown in the world.

Y’all, we get a little jazzed about new bridal salons here in Philly — the more we get, the more options you have for finding the design of your dreams (and outfit other members of your party, too). So of course we’re excited about Grace Loves Lace’s first Philly showroom, which opens today in Center City.

The Philly location marks the 20th global store for the Australian independent bridal brand, which is known for its ethically crafted, sustainably sourced and primarily made-to-order (and ready-to-wear) looks; it’s also the brand behind the most-Pinned wedding dress, with 2.5 million, well, Pins. (This is the gown, if you’re curious. It’s no longer on offer, but various other equally Pinnable — or Instagrammable or TikTok-able, whatever you’re into — styles are.)

The designs tend to be bohemian-chic and easy-breezy, with figure-hugging silhouettes, a selection of romantic but modern ballgowns, and flirty, I’m-on-vacation styles. (This off-the-shoulder number is our current fave for summer parties.) The gowns are crafted without boning or corsetry and instead rely on fabrics such as stretch lace or crepe to allow for movement.

Expect satin-covered buttons, textured satin, crepe de chine silk, rose embroidery, Chantilly lace, tulle, beading and other pretty details; the designer has also invented a Global Recycled Standard-certified eco lace made from 100 percent recycled materials. (The Peaches Pearl is among the gowns made with this material.) And, other than a few outliers (like the $3,600 Bella or the $1,400 Florence Ivory), the gowns generally are priced between $1,800 and $2,800.

The reasoning behind the Philly showroom: Well, our soon-to-be-weds are pretty fabulous, for one. (But you knew that.) It also stemmed from the number of Pennsylvania folks traveling to the NYC showroom to try on the gowns IRL. (There are 14 U.S. showrooms total, with the other closest in Boston.) “We design each and every gown for the Grace woman — a woman of style, substance and passion — and we know these women are in abundance in the City of Brotherly Love,” said founder and creative director Megan Ziems in a press release.

The by-appointment-only Center City salon boasts a welcoming, bright atmosphere, with high ceilings, light woods and four private dressing rooms. (Up to four soon-to-be-weds and three guests each can be in the shop at the same time.) Also available through the boutique are looks for the bridesmaids and flower girls, as well as accessories such as veils and headbands, shoes, purses and bags (hello, bridal backpack!), jewelry and jackets.

Appointments are free and can be booked here. The salon is located at 1719 Chestnut Street.

