You Can Rent This Sweet Flower Truck for Your Wedding, Shower, Birthday Party or Any Other Bash You’re Throwing

Roots Mobile Greenhouse doubles as a bar cart, photo backdrop, dessert station — whatever suits your fancy.

We’ve already told you about all the adorable mobile bar carts that can roll right up to your next soiree. And we gave you the dish on the Philly food trucks that will sling out pizza, pierogies and other treats at your celebration. But wait! There’s more: Enter this sweet mobile flower truck that’s making weddings — and every other party you can think of — bloom throughout the greater Philly area. Dubbed Roots Mobile Greenhouse and based in Wilmington, it’s the brainchild of Alexis Clifford, who formerly ran the Trailer + Tap mobile bar cart you saw at Jake Elliott’s Horticulture Center wedding.

She imported the Japanese mini truck in 2019 with the goal of adding a second mobile bar that would also have a retail component focusing largely on dried flowers. (Clifford was disheartened by the amount of fresh petals that were used for only a few hours at events before being tossed in the garbage, and she sought to introduce long-lasting arrangements.)

Clifford renovated the truck, gave it a fresh coat of green paint, added a canopy and fixed the transmission (it’s street legal) and launched the vehicle in March 2020. Then came COVID. Events were canceled, and the truck’s real debut came in summer 2020, at a pop-up juice bar event. Clifford also eventually sold Trailer + Tap to a couple in the Baltimore area late last fall, deciding to turn her attention to this one-stop pop-up truck.

And it’s certainly on a roll: Rent it for the flowers, and you’ll have various options. Choose from fresh or dried blooms that can be pre-arranged by the team, or guests can make their own bouquets at a DIY flower bar. Clifford and her team bring ribbons, scissors and bouquet wraps. (They can be hand-lettered with the bride’s and groom’s names, for example, by calligrapher Sunshine Letter Co. as an add-on service.) You’ll also get one drink of choice on tap (try something sparkly).

Not into petals? The truck can be used as a bar cart — for this iteration, you’ll get four taps — a photo backdrop for engagement shoots, holiday cards, and other mobile fun. (You can also find it showing up at markets and shops.) “There are so many possibilities,” says Clifford. “It’s cool to see the direction people take it.” She says folks have used it as dessert stations and rented it for bridal or baby showers; there was even a gender reveal in the works, but COVID got in the way.

Clifford and her team will supply smaller accent decor such as area rugs, string lights, a floor vase with pampas stems and throw pillows. (Furniture rentals and larger decor are an additional cost.)

The truck starts at $799 for four hours (plus setup and breakdown), and can travel throughout Philly and the Main Line, Delaware and parts of South Jersey and Maryland. A 50 percent deposit and a signed contract is required to hold your date. Once you’ve booked, Roots will work with you to customize your package for your festivities. Interested in learning more? Click here.

