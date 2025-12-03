Quinta Brunson Wants to Send Your Kids on Free Field Trips

Plus, the arrival of Waymo's self-driving cars and 19-degree temps.

Quinta Brunson Wants to Send Philly Kids on Free Field Trips

You’ve gotta love Quinta Brunson. Not only is she the West Philly born-and-bred creator and star of Abbott Elementary, one of the most endearing family-friendly shows on network television, but she’s also constantly looking for ways to give back to Philly and its students. Her latest endeavor? Free field trips.

We all know the budgetary woes facing the School District of Philadelphia, and field trips are virtually nonexistent, depending on the school. So Brunson is partnering with the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia (the nonprofit that raises money to support district schools) to launch The Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund.

“Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education, growing up in Philadelphia,” Brunson said in a statement on Giving Tuesday, the charitable antidote to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. “They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day. Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable. I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright.”

Well said.

According to the nonprofit, Brunson’s fund will support trips to 100 city destinations and about 200 museums and national landmarks outside of Philly.

To get things started, Brunson tossed $20,000 into the pot — and you can make your own donation here.

As for Abbott Elementary, which has been on a mid-season hiatus, it returns tonight with a new episode at 8:30 p.m. on 6ABC. For you cord-cutters and anti-antenna people, catch it on Hulu thereafter.

The Future Is Here… And Not Un-Scary

Self-driving car company Waymo has unleashed its robot vehicles on the streets of this fair city. At least a self-driving car can’t have road rage, right?

Time for an Island Getaway?

Baby, it’s cold outside. Look no further than Puerto Rico for the warmth you seek. You don’t need a passport. The island is full of adventure, culture, charm, and gorgeous beaches, as I detailed in this travel feature earlier this year. Bonus: Budget carrier JetBlue just announced new nonstop service from Philadelphia to San Juan, with flights starting at $99 each way.

Here Come the Christmas Movies

Are you ready to feel old? Brace yourself: the original Home Alone — one of the most memorable Christmas movies of the modern era – just turned 35 years old. To celebrate, Ocean Casino Resort is screening the film this Sunday at 4 p.m. with none other than Macaulay Culkin there to talk about it. Sounds like fun!

By the Numbers

1st: Ranking of Philadelphia on a list of places where people want to travel specifically for the purposes of eating food, making us America’s top dining destination, according to Food & Wine. And what dish, what cuisine is it that has people willing to spend hundreds of dollars to fly here and get a hotel room here? Is it, say, one of the Philadelphia restaurants that just picked up a Michelin star? Nay. They all want … a cheesesteak. Ugh.

1: Philadelphia restaurants that landed on Esquire‘s new list of the Best New Restaurants In America. No, it’s not a Michelin star restaurant. And, no, it’s not a cheesesteak joint. Thank God.

19 degrees: Forecasted low for next Monday and Tuesday. Yikes! It’s a good thing I finally got my heater up and running yesterday.

Local Talent

2025 has not been a fun or funny year. But the comedy and theatrical masters at 1812 Productions have somehow managed to put a fun and funny spin on it with their annual tradition, This Is the Week That Is, an evening of musical numbers and political and social satire. The show just opened at Plays & Players Theater and runs through New Year’s Eve. Bit of Philly theater trivia for you: This Law & Order: SVU actor used to play Michelle Obama in the show, which is in its 20th year.