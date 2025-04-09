Why Puerto Rico Is the Perfect Travel Destination from Philadelphia Right Now

$300 non-stop flights from PHL? No passport or currency exchange required? An average year-round temperature of 80 degrees? We're so there.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Need a tropical island getaway that doesn’t require a passport or learning a new currency? In less than four hours, you can be in the Caribbean paradise of Puerto Rico. Plus, non-stop fights from Philadelphia to Puerto Rico are abundant and affordable. As of press time, we were able to find plenty of flights from April through July for around $300 roundtrip.

Day One In Puerto Rico

Isla Verde is one of the best beaches in the greater San Juan area. And the posh 1950s-era Fairmont El San Juan Hotel (rooms from $499) is in the middle of its wide expanse. You’ll want a Villa room with a balcony boasting glorious ocean views. Magical, pastel-hued Old San Juan is a short taxi ride away. You can spend a long afternoon strolling its blue cobblestone streets. And you must visit the Castillo San Felipe del Morro, an impressive — and highly photogenic — 16th-century fortress.

Later, dine on traditional Puerto Rican foods and sip strong drinks with the locals at Bebo’s Café . This spot puts out some of the best plates on the island. (Chicken noodle soup might sound boring to you. But believe us: here, it is not. Order it — along with mofongo, tostones, fried pork chop, and grouper ceviche.)

Day Two In Puerto Rico

Just 40 minutes east of San Juan sits El Yunque National Forest, a rainforest that receives at least 120 inches of precipitation per year. There’s plenty of flora, fauna, and waterfalls to keep you entertained for hours, and you won’t be able to resist taking a plunge in one of the many swimming holes. Eschew the big tour-bus experience and arrange for a private guide. Or, better yet, rent a car, get a guidebook, and hike the rainforest yourself. Don’t worry: the biggest threats you have in the rainforest (other than, perhaps, getting lost) are mosquitos. Bring some spray.

Day Three In Puerto Rico

The beaches of Puerto Rico are, of course, impressive, but so are its mountains. The best way to experience them is to book a rental car and make the exciting (okay, harrowing) mountain drive along la Ruta del Lechón, a winding road filled with numerous shops selling roast pig. Plus, the route has charming towns and many vistas that boast simultaneous mountain and ocean views. One other spot along the way to visit is the El Periquito waterfall and swimming hole. The pounding waterfall gives you quite a massage if you are keen on stepping under it, as we did. Back in San Juan, end the night with dinner at La Casita Blanca, one of the hardest restaurants to get into. They don’t take reservations. The lines can be endless. But the experience is one of a kind. And should you have a craving for Puerto Rican food after your flight from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia, don’t worry: we have some suggestions.

But You Really Need to Stay Longer

Here’s how to extend the fun.

1. True daredevils (and only true daredevils) can get their adrenaline fix on the zipline at Toro Verde adventure park. It’s the longest zipline in North America. And it’s … bonkers. Let Jimmy Fallon and Philly’s own Black Thought show you just how bonkers it is. More power to you!

2. For a more beach-centric visit far away from bustling San Juan, add on two nights at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar (rooms from $399), which also has two golf courses. And if you really want to get away from it all, consider renting a house or a condo near the Punta Tuna Lighthouse in Maunabo. You have the crashing waves of the ocean on one side, mountains on the other, lots of rainbows, and brown pelicans diving for dinner all around you. We spent several days in that part of Puerto Rico, and it was sublime. Here’s video from our balcony:

3. Kayak through one of three bioluminescent bays, bodies of water that glow due to microscopic organisms that emit light. Mosquito Bay is said to be the brightest in the world. Just know that these bays are best viewed around the time of a new moon — and never when it’s raining.

4. Take a ferry from San Juan to Casa Bacardí, where they make, yep, you guessed it. It’s the largest rum distillery in the world, and you can sip on samples and take a cocktail class.

Published as “Escaping to Puerto Rico” in the April 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.