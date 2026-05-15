A Walking Tour of Hammonton

Yes, it's the blueberry capital of the world, but there's more to this charming town than just fresh fruit.

Yes, it’s the blueberry capital of the world, but there’s more to this charming town than just fresh fruit. Take a look around:

This self-proclaimed “carb dealer” is the kind of old-school sweet stop that sparks instant nostalgia via brick-sized Rice Krispie treats, Cosmic Brownie dupes, and jumbo cinnamon buns slathered with a scoop of icing and best eaten with two hands. Go early; they sell out fast.

A downtown Hammonton staple since 2008, Annata pairs a robust wine list (bottles from both Italy and New Jersey) with an Italian-inspired menu and a calendar of tastings and live music. On warm nights, sitting under the twinkling lights in the garden patio with a glass of cabernet and a plate of Nonna’s Risotto, it’ll feel like your own sliver of Tuscany, right here in Jerz.

Find a treasure trove of tightly edited racks of true vintage — wool sweaters, cool dresses with classic tailoring, and broken-in leather cowboy boots and western gear — all made the way things simply aren’t anymore. Duck into the record room for rotating vintage vinyl, with new finds landing weekly.

Step into Stockton University’s Kramer Hall to find the Noyes Museum of Art’s Hammonton outpost, a free gallery in the downtown Arts District. Exhibitions rotate seasonally, often highlighting New Jersey and mid-Atlantic artists — check the online calendar for programming like opening receptions and community events.

Blue Rascal spotlights Hammonton’s famed blueberry fields, turning local fruit into award-winning liqueurs and spirits served in a lively tasting room. Drop in to try the blueberry-flavored vodka or a seasonal cocktail, like the old-fashioned made with their chocolate rum and walnut bitters.

Since 1959, Bagliani’s Market has been Hammonton’s Italian-specialty pantry, anchored by an old-world deli and a cheese corner stacked with artisanal wedges. Stock up on sliced-to-order meats, house-made sausage and meatballs, and grab-and-go staples (try the sausage and peppers or chicken cutlet parmigiana). —R.F.S.

Pro Tip: Save Your Berries

To keep your berries as juicy and plump as the day you plucked them off the highbush, Anthony DiMeo III, fourth-generation farmer at DiMeo Blueberry Farms in Hammonton, recommends using pint containers when you go picking at any of the many blueberry farms (including his). Anything deeper than two and a half inches and “the berries at the bottom will get smashed.” — K.L.P.

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Published as “Greetings from Hammonton” in the May 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.