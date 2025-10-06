Debunking the Kyle Schwarber Charity Fake News

Plus, why 50 percent of Philly workers may call out sick on Friday.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Debunking the Kyle Schwarber Charity Fake News

Towards the end of last week, I overheard someone talking about Kyle Schwarber donating some huge amount of money to charity. And then I promptly forgot about it. The next day, as if my phone were listening to me and my surroundings or something, a post pops up on my Facebook feed telling me just that, that Kyle Schwarber decided to donate the entirety of his $13.8 million postseason bonus to “save the lives of those left on the sidewalks as winter approaches.”

Close to 4,000 people had liked, hearted, or thumbs-upped the post, including many of my Facebook friends. The post came from the Facebook page Red & White Royalty, which sports lots of professional Phillies imagery and promises “the latest news, scores, and highlights from the Philadelphia Phillies.”

The problem is, this “news” just isn’t true. It’s actually fake news, not just news we don’t like so we call it fake news. This is the very definition of fake news, as a Phillies spokesperson confirmed for me, calling the story “fabricated.” The post links to a story on some sketchy-looking, ad-intense website that “reports” the same information. The same untrue information. Schwarber hasn’t even received a $13.8 million postseason bonus let alone donated it to anyone.

What a strange, strange world we live in.

From Bad to Worse

Recently, I told you that Pennsylvania State Police had arrested Nick Fountain, a Montco official and day care center owner, in connection with a child pornography investigation. Well, on Sunday, investigators in Montgomery County had a sit down with Fountain and he allegedly made some shocking admissions. You can read the full story here.

RIP

I’m sad to report that Vincent Termini Sr. — the second-generation owner of beloved South Philadelphia bakery Termini’s — has gone to the great cannoli bakery in the sky.

Where Are You Eating This Week?

May I suggest Delco? Yes, Delco! In the brand new October edition of Philly Mag (get it at Barnes & Noble or Whole Foods, as well as select other local grocery stores… or you can, you know, subscribe for less than $1.50 per issue and have it delivered to your mailbox!!!), we have a sprawling feature about the dining scene in Delco. And in celebration of that and of all the restaurants and the people who make them great, we are declaring this Delco Eats Week. So get out and try a Delco restaurant, like maybe crowd favorite the Clam Tavern. Follow all of our Delco Eats Week coverage here.

By the Numbers

20 percent: Decrease in overdose deaths in Philadelphia from 2023 to 2024. And we’re on track to see a decrease this year compared to last year as well.

$5 million: What you’ll have to spend if you want to pick up this 60-acre local equestrian estate that even includes a 14,000-square foot indoor riding arena and a Michael Phelps Swim Spa. What I really want to know is, who owned the place to begin with? It’s registered to an LLC. Hmmm.

3: Major Philly sporting events happening this Thursday. First, you have the Phillies playoff game against the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park at 6:08 p.m. (if they can win tonight or tomorrow). Then, at 7 p.m., it’s the Flyers season opener. We’re playing the Panthers at their arena in Florida. And then, after a disappointing loss on Sunday, the Eagles head to North Jersey try to make it to 5-1 against the Giants. That starts at 8 p.m. Go Phils! Go Birds! Flyers, just try to do better than last season when you had the third-highest number of losses in team history.

50 percent: Increase in people calling in sick or showing up late to work on Friday morning, based on my thoroughly unscientific analysis and prediction.

Local Talent

The Philadelphia Film Festival kicks off next week, and though we may not be Cannes or Sundance or Tribeca or… well, you get the idea… there have still been some memorable moments over the years, and the event is a must for anybody really into film. (Not you? I would suggest the bizarre, dark, and yet sometimes fun Netflix series Wayward starring Toni Collette.) On Tuesday night, the people behind programming our local fest are doing a panel discussion about why they chose the movies they chose (yeah, this is real film nerd stuff) and then presenting some mystery movie. It’s free to attend, but you have to register.