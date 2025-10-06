Charges Against Day Care Center Owner Just Got Even More Shocking

Nick Fountain allegedly made some startling admissions to investigators over the weekend.

On September 26th, I told you that Skippack Township Board of Supervisors member and Montco day care center owner Nick Fountain had been arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and charged in Maryland with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and one count of soliciting child pornography. These charges stemmed from an investigation into Fountain by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland. Well, the allegations against Fountain just went from bad to worse.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by an investigator with Pennsylvania State Police, a male individual came to the local state police barracks on September 24th to file a complaint about Fountain. It’s not precisely clear what the relationship was between Fountain and the complainant, other than Fountain was in a “caregiving role” to the person, in the words of state police. But investigators say he told them that Fountain had sexually abused him starting when he was nine years old and continuing until he was 16.

The male told police that it started out with shirtless wrestling and quickly escalated from there to naked wrestling, then sexual abuse that allegedly included oral and attempted anal penetration. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fountain readily admitted to the abuse when he was interviewed on Saturday by detectives. He remains in custody at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

In light of these new allegations, officials in Montgomery County have charged Fountain with multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of someone less than 13 years old, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. The judge denied bail, and he’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 15th.

Fountain first became a member of the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors in 2013. He now serves as vice-chair of the board and is still listed as a member on the township website, though the board issued a statement after the original charges, calling on Fountain to immediately resign if the allegations were true.

Fountain also owns two day care centers, Magnolia Enrichment Center in Skippack and Magnolia Children’s Academy in Gilbertsville. The Re-Elect Nick Fountain website indicates that Fountain had plans to open another. His LinkedIn page states that he operates a summer camp, and that he was a junior kindergarten teacher at a Goddard School location.

Fountain, who is 38 years old, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2018 and the Pennsylvania State Senate in 2022.