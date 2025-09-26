Montco Official and Day Care Center Owner Charged in Child Pornography Case

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nick Fountain on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Skippack Township Board of Supervisors member and day care center owner Nick Fountain Wednesday in a child pornography case originating in Harford County, Maryland.

According to a representative of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain, a 38-year-old Collegeville resident with three children, has been charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and one count of soliciting child pornography, both felonies. He’s being held without bail at Montgomery County Prison and awaits extradition to Maryland. Investigators say that the charges involve Fountain’s alleged activities with a 14-year-old boy. Further details are currently unavailable.

Fountain first became a member of the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors in 2013. He now serves as vice-chair of the board.

“We were shocked to learn of the charges filed… against Nick Fountain, a member of the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors,” the board wrote in a statement. “We don’t know many details right now and are seeking to learn more from law enforcement. The details we do have, however, are deeply disturbing. If true, we call on Mr. Fountain to resign from the Board of Supervisors. We will not have anything further to say until we know more.”

Fountain also owns two day care centers, Magnolia Enrichment Center in Skippack and Magnolia Children’s Academy in Gilbertsville. The Re-Elect Nick Fountain website indicates that Fountain had plans to open another. His LinkedIn page states that he operates a summer camp, and that he was a junior kindergarten teacher at a Goddard School location.

Fountain ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2018 and the Pennsylvania State Senate in 2022.