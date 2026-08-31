You Landed the Job. Now Here’s How to Make the Most of Your Paycheck.

A bigger paycheck can open up new possibilities. Here’s how to balance spending, saving and investing without letting lifestyle inflation take over.

There’s a particular kind of satisfaction that comes with seeing a bigger number hit your bank account for the first time. Maybe it’s your first real salary, a long-awaited promotion, or a raise that finally gives you a little room to breathe.

Suddenly, the upgraded apartment seems more reasonable. So does replacing the car you’ve been driving since college, booking the trip, or saying yes to dinner without immediately checking your account.

Enjoying that progress is part of the point. But a growing paycheck also creates an opportunity to make a few financial moves that can continue paying off long after the celebratory dinner.

That opportunity may be especially important early in your career. WSFS Bank’s 2026 Money Trends Survey found that while 87 percent of respondents had used a basic savings account, only 41 percent had used a high-yield savings account and 54 percent had used a retirement account. Among Gen Z respondents, retirement account usage dropped to 37 percent.

So, how can you upgrade your lifestyle while planning for the bigger picture? Here are a few ideas to get started.

Put your money to work.

Making more money can quickly become spending more money. In fact, the WSFS survey found that higher-income respondents were more likely to report spending more than the previous year.

Cherese Eady, senior financial empowerment counselor at Clarifi, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that provides financial counseling and education, calls one of the most common pitfalls “lifestyle inflation.”

“I encourage clients to use a save first, spend second mentality,” she says.

Before upgrading the car, apartment and subscriptions all at once, she recommends understanding exactly how much money is coming in, how much is going out, and how much is left after bills, savings, and debt payments.

And while that is the responsible route, she doesn’t think you need to skip the fun stuff–just budget for it. Eady suggests putting aside a set amount of money for dinners, entertainment and other discretionary spending.

Build a financial cushion.

An emergency fund can make an unexpected car repair, medical bill or job change considerably less disruptive.

Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer at WSFS Bank, recommends working toward roughly three to six months of essential expenses, although the right amount depends on your circumstances. If you have more financial obligations, such as a mortgage or family expenses, that cushion may need to be larger.

But if that number feels overwhelming, Kruzinski says it’s okay to start small. Putting away a manageable amount can help build the habit and make the larger goal feel more attainable.

“It really does depend on your budget,” Kruzinski says. “Know exactly how much you have coming in and what your expenses are. And again, just starting in smaller increments that are digestible and it’s going to build over time.”

Make sure savings are working in the background.

Once you’re setting money aside, consider where you keep it. If you’re budgeting every dollar with intention, that also means avoiding leaving extra money sitting in your primary checking account where it may not be earning interest.

“You really don’t want to leave money sitting in your primary checking account since those [accounts] typically don’t earn interest,” Kruzinski says.

But according to WSFS’s survey, many consumers may not know what other options exist. Sixteen percent of respondents had never heard of high-yield savings accounts, 19 percent were unfamiliar with money market accounts, and 18 percent were unfamiliar with CDs.

That’s why Kruzinski suggests stopping into a branch or speaking directly with a banker to understand which options may align with your goals, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs. CDs allow you to earn interest by leaving money deposited for a set period of time.

Don’t overlook benefits.

Your salary is only one piece of your compensation.

A new job is also the time to understand your health plan, health savings account options and retirement benefits. If your employer matches 401(k) contributions, Kruzinski recommends taking advantage of that match.

“When you’re in your twenties you’re not necessarily thinking about life at 65,” Kruzinski says. “Time goes by fast, and making some of those [financial] decisions early on and creating those habits is my best advice.”

If an employer-sponsored retirement plan isn’t available, there are other ways to begin saving. Keith Weigelt, Marks-Darivoff Family Professor of Strategy at The Wharton School, points to Roth IRAs as one option for people who are earning income.

“If you want to start investing, you should consider a Roth account as long as you’re bringing in income,” Weigelt says. “If you set one up in your 20s, by the time you retire, you could have a significant amount of money there.”

Retirement may feel impossibly far away at the beginning of your career, but that distance is also what makes starting early so valuable.

Start building wealth.

Weigelt also brings that philosophy to Bridges to Wealth, the financial education program he has led at Penn for more than a decade. There, he and other financial experts teach participants practical strategies for building wealth through money management and investing.

One of the biggest misconceptions he encounters is that investing requires hundreds or thousands of dollars to get started.

“Most people believe you need hundreds to start investing, but you don’t,” Weigelt says. “We encourage our participants to start slowly and small.”

That doesn’t mean ignoring debt. Weigelt recommends paying close attention to high-interest credit card balances and weighing the cost of debt before deciding how much additional money to invest.

Ultimately, making the most of a paycheck doesn’t mean you never buy a better car or take a vacation. It means budgeting for life now and later.

He also notes that when it comes to building wealth, time can be one of your biggest assets.

“The longer your money is invested, the quicker your wealth grows,” Weigelt says. “You want to start investing right away.”

Starting earlier gives your money more time to grow, making consistency more important than beginning with a large amount.

Ready to put your paycheck to work? Visit a local WSFS banking office to talk with a banker about your savings goals and the tools that may help you reach them.

This piece is part of a multi-year editorial series sponsored by WSFS Bank and Bryn Mawr Trust.

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