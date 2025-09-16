South Philly Restaurant Cancels Drag Show Due to Politics

Plus, local Democratic official in trouble over Charlie Kirk comments.

South Philly Italian Restaurant Popi’s Cancels Brittany Lynn Drag Show Due to Politics

Ian Morrison is no stranger to controversy. Better known by his drag queen name Brittany Lynn, Morrison has been at the center of it many times because of his popular Drag Queen Storytime event, with many people feeling that children should not be in the presence of drag queens. But now, for the first time, he’s had a drag show not geared towards kids canceled due to politics.

Divas Live was going to be a drag brunch at Popi’s Italian Restaurant in deep South Philadelphia on October 19th. Morrison was going to host the event. He curated a special lineup of performers for the space and the neighborhood, including a Frank Sinatra impersonator and a drag queen who can sing Italian opera. Tickets, which were selling for around $50 each, included the show and a brunch buffet. But Popi’s abruptly canceled Diva’s Live on Tuesday morning, though the exact reason behind the cancelation is in dispute.

According to Morrison, Popi’s operator Vera Masi called him on Tuesday to give him the news. “She was very upset and told me that Popi’s was getting so many threats,” Morrison says. “She mentioned something to me about ‘this Charlie Kirk guy.'”

Morrison felt bad for her and made it a point to tell me that while the drag show cancelation was unfortunate, he said it wasn’t her fault or Popi’s. “This is where we are at in this country,” Morrison said. “South Philly just had a vigil for Charlie Kirk on Sunday night. And now we can’t have gay events.”

But when I reached Masi on Tuesday morning, she claimed that Popi’s had not received any threats of any kind and that she never mentioned anything about threats to Morrison. So why on earth would Popi’s cancel the drag show if no threats had been received?

“With all that is going on in the world, we don’t want to take political positions,” Masi told me. “I don’t want to make political statements. We feel like right now is not a good time to host an event like this. And that is why we are eliminating it. A couple of people did tell me that they couldn’t believe we were hosting something like this.”

I asked Masi how hosting a drag brunch for adults that featured a Sinatra impersonator and an opera singer was taking a political position or making a political statement.

“We want to stay politically neutral,” she told me after a long pause. “In Center City, something like this may go over well. Not here.”

Think Before You Speak

A Montgomery County Democratic elected official is in hot water from a Facebook post she made in the aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Ambler tax collector Jennifer Stomsky called on her own party to “get a fucking spine.” She also said things like “I’m tired of being told that violence isn’t the answer” and “History is filled with blood” and “Let’s make some more martyrs.” So, yeah, she probably should have known that people would take issue with what she had to say. Stomsky later deleted the post and made a public apology.

Trump Watch

If you’re worried about the possibility of Donald Trump ordering the National Guard to invade Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner is hosting a series of town hall events designed to prepare residents for just that.

By the Numbers

2016: The last year that Philadelphia staged the pretty epic Philadelphia Cycling Classic. Good news: The race is finally coming back!

4th: Ranking of Philadelphia on this list of the worst places in America to live if you have asthma, just behind Allentown. Take that, Allentown!

$60 million: Gift that Wharton alum Bruce Jacobs just gave the school to launch its first new degree program in 50 years, in case you’ve always wanted to study quantitative finance and get really, really, really rich.

10: Number of innings it took the Phillies to clinch the National League East title on Monday night. We beat the Dodgers 6-5. This is our second straight NL East title. Red October, here we come!

Local Talent

When you die, sure, you could just have your loved ones bury you in the ground or stick your ashes in an urn on their mantle. But that’s so 2024. Instead, tell them to visit this Ardmore artist, who will turn your ashes into a beautiful piece of pottery or even a Christmas ornament.