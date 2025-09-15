Longtime Philly Politician Anthony Hardy Williams Condemns Charlie Kirk

He serves portions of Philadelphia and Delco in the Pennsylvania Senate.

Pennsylvania State Senator Anthony Hardy Williams Condemns Charlie Kirk

In the days following the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week in Utah, there were, essentially, three main categories of responses to the killing.

Many mourned Kirk’s death and held him up as a national hero, including Donald Trump, who ordered flags at half-staff in honor of him. Then there were the “if you don’t have anything nice to say…” and “don’t speak ill of the dead” people, who decided to stay out of things completely. Finally, there were those who used the opportunity to speak out against Kirk and his beliefs before the body was even in the ground. And Pennsylvania State Senator Anthony Hardy Williams falls squarely into that category.

Hours after the FBI announced the arrest of Tyler Robinson as the suspected assassin and following Trump’s flag order, which was then honored by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who said that lowering the flags was “a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk,” Williams called Kirk an “avowed racist.”

Here is the full statement from Williams:

Why has the President of the United States ordered the state flag to be flown in honor of an avowed racist? This decision is an insult to every American – especially to those of us who were the targets of his hatred throughout his political career. While it is undeniable that no one deserves to be murdered, and we do not celebrate violence, we must also be clear: he does not deserve to be honored as a hero. He was not one. I say this not just for myself, but on behalf of my grandparents who served this country in uniform, my father who also wore the military uniform with pride, and my children who are growing up in a country that is deeply divided, not because they lack ability, but because of the color of their skin. Honoring someone who spent his life promoting division and bigotry sends the wrong message. We must not conflate tragedy with heroism.

Williams, son of the late Philadelphia politician Hardy Williams, has served the 8th District in the Pennsylvania Senate – that’s his father’s old seat – since 1999. That district includes several towns in Delco as well as many neighborhoods in Philadelphia. He’s up for reelection next year. Williams also ran for mayor in 2019, but Jim Kenney defeated him in a landslide primary for the Democratic nomination.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the bridge, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy did not order flags to fly at half-staff for Kirk, though some New Jersey counties broke rank and decided to lower their flags anyway.

Meanwhile, In South Philly…

An overwhelmingly white crowd gathered at Marconi Plaza on Sunday for a vigil in Kirk’s honor. If Marconi Plaza sounds familiar to you, it’s because that’s where the guys who became known as the Gravy Seals brought out their assault rifles and baseball bats to “protect” the Christopher Columbus statue in 2020. (If you’re wondering, it’s sounds like it’s perfectly legal to do so.)

Back to the Subject of Heroes…

“Boy Gives Up Foul Ball at Phillies Game for Complete Stranger Celebrating 80th Birthday.” Now that’s a headline I like.

The End of an Era

Following no shortage of scandals and controversies, Valley Forge Military Academy has announced that it is closing for good in May. The school has been around since 1928. Believe it or not, my parents once threatened to send me there.

By the Numbers

7: Runs that the Kansas City Royals beat the Phillies by on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. But that’s OK: Due to baseball math, we still clinched a spot in the playoffs.

$6 million: What Pennsylvania taxpayers have spent thus far on repairing Governor Shapiro’s official residence after that arson in April. But the Shapiro administration is not exactly being transparent about the process.

21.5 percent: Fare increases now in effect on SEPTA. The good news: full service has officially been restored thanks to a judge’s court order.

Local Talent

Congrats to Kathy Romano, the longtime Preston & Steve cast member who was ousted from the show months back by WMMR’s corporate overlords. Romano just landed her own morning show on B101 in the exact same time slot as Preston & Steve. I caught up with Romano over the weekend to learn all about it. Read more here.