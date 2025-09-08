Feds Charge Philly Chef With Voting Twice in Last Presidential Election

Plus, SEPTA returning to "normal."

Feds Charge Philly Chef With Voting Twice in the Last Presidential Election

We hear a lot of vague accusations these days of misdeeds in presidential elections. Voter fraud this, voter fraud that. But we don’t actually see many accusations result in specific allegations against an individual person, let alone specific allegations that result in a criminal indictment. That’s why a new case caught my eye.

The feds have charged Philadelphia resident Miya Pack with one count each of voting more than once in a federal election and voter fraud. According to a just-unsealed indictment in the case, Pack has been registered to vote in New Jersey since 2004 and also registered to vote in Philadelphia since 2016.

Prosecutors allege that in October 2024, Pack showed up at an early voting location in New Jersey and cast a vote in the presidential election on a voting machine there. And then when Election Day came last November, she allegedly showed up at Christy Recreation Center in West Philadelphia and cast another vote for president there.

No word on just who she voted for.

If convicted, the maximum sentence for each count is five years in federal prison followed by three years probation and a $10,000 to $250,000 fine.

According to her LinkedIn page, Pack became a local chef after leaving the United States Navy in 2012, working at the South Philly strip club Cheerleaders (which, yes, has a kitchen) before launching her own business in catering and as a private chef. Pack did not reply to a request for a comment.

Servers of the City, Rejoice!

Center City Restaurant Week — aka the bane of existence for restaurant workers — will not happen this fall as it has for more than two decades. The event used to only happen once a year. Then it moved to twice a year. And now restaurants are telling the Center City District, the organization responsible for Restaurant Week, that twice is just too much. So you’ll have to wait until January for your discounted prix-fixe meals that are not really representative of the restaurants and that drive the staff crazy.

Father and Son in Viral Phillies Clip Hit GMA

While internet “sleuths” continue to spread misinformation and straight up fake news about the “Phillies Karen” at the center of the viral video from Friday night’s game between the Marlins and the Phillies, the father who snagged the ball and gave it to his young son turned up on Good Morning America this morning. I’m 100 percent in favor of having a different controversy be at the center of worldwide condemnation instead of this blip. Hmmmmm…. What on earth could people possibly be outraged about other than this? I wish there were something.

A Bit of Fresh Air

Happy anniversary wishes are in order for Terry Gross, the longtime host of Fresh Air. How long do you think Gross has been doing her Fresh Air thing? I would have guessed maybe 30 or 40 years. Nope. It’s been 50! Here, a Fresh Air oral history featuring Gross, her colleagues, and her competitors.

By the Numbers

9/14: Date on which SEPTA will return to “normal” service for the foreseeable future after a court order forced it to do so. The agency just convinced Governor Shapiro to chip in cash from a special fund, which circumvents the GOP-controlled state senate. (That’s the legislative body that has been holding up money for SEPTA.) But said funding will only solve the problem for about two years, and it sounds like we might be back to the drawing board by then. Though it’s worth keeping in mind that the mid-term elections are next year, meaning that the state senate could flip.

50: Philly schools participating in the district’s school selection process this year. The school district introduced this system for the 2022-2023 academic year. It allows students throughout the city to apply to schools of their choice (well, among those participating) and rank their choices. Some of the schools are criteria-based. Some are not. There’s a lottery process. Certain zip codes are given preference. It’s a lot to take in. The application opens on Monday and runs through October 23rd. Good luck!

0: Days this week with highs expected to climb out of the 70s. And it looks like at least one day won’t even get out of the 60s. Fall, here we come.

Local Talent

On Sunday night, Main Line dad Brad Ingelsby saw the debut of his HBO crime series, Task. If his name sounds familiar to you, it’s because the Berwyn resident was the guy behind the HBO hit Mare of Easttown, which was filmed and set in Delco and starred Kate Winslet. Mark Ruffalo stars this time around, and the filming locations and setting remain squarely Delco. USA Today calls Task “the darkest show on TV.” And that’s saying a lot! You can read my interview with Ingelsby from the September issue of Philly Mag here.