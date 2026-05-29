What Should Go in a Philly Time Capsule?

On July 4th weekend, America 250 will bury a time capsule in Independence National Historical Park. But what should a Philly time capsule really have?

On July 4th weekend, America 250 — the national group responsible for leading the country’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence — will bury a time capsule in Independence National Historical Park.

The capsule is designed to withstand 250 years underground (we think that’s a little optimistic, but you do you, America 250), and the contents are intended to preserve the record of what America represents at this moment.

All of which made us think — what would Philly put in a time capsule for future generations? What quintessential items would make Philadelphians in the year 2276 open that vessel and say, “Well, it seems they were just as nuts back then as we are now”?

Here, top picks of our own, and from you, readers. Godspeed, future Philly.

Philly Mag’s Picks

1. Vial of an mRNA vaccine

2. Cryogenically frozen Angelo’s cheesesteak

3. Copy of Liz Moore’s Long Bright River

4. PPA ticket (always and forever)

5. Recording of Skrilla perform-ing “Doot Doot (6 7)” — imagine trying to explain the 6 7 meme to the future?

6. Plush Gritty doll

7. Surfside can

8. Pole grease

9. Pope Leo XIV holy card (gotta rep our Delco pope!)

10. A 2025 penny, one of the final ones struck (232 years after the first ones were minted in Philadelphia)

Ideas From Our Readers

“Jason Kelce’s Mummers costume.” — Jon, Langhorne

“A cup or teapot made by the native Philadelphia ceramist Roberto Lugo.” — Cheryl, West Philly

“A recording of Bradley Cooper doing his best Philly accent while reciting the Lee’s Hoagie House commercial.” — Kathryn, Quakertown

“The jersey Saquon Barkley wore during the Super Bowl.” — Becca, Grad Hospital

“Is the capsule large enough to fit the current mayor?” — Robert, “just say I’m from Philadelphia”

“The thing that stands out to me that is uniquely and proudly Philadelphian is the Fuck ICE signs. I’d love to see some representation of the protests or No Kings moment that is so prevalent in 2026.” — Molly, South Philly

>> Click here to return to Summer 2026: Your Guide to Philly’s Biggest Summer Ever

Published as “Time in a Bottle” in the June 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.