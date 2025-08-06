SEPTA Releases Its Service Cuts, and It’s Not Pretty

Drastic cuts and changes finally revealed.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

SEPTA Unveils New Schedules and Service Cuts That Will Drastically Impact the Region

This is a developing story and may be updated at any time.

We’ve known for quite a while that SEPTA is planning major schedule changes and service reductions as it continues to beg the state for more funding that, for the moment, doesn’t show any signs of coming. More recently we learned that the first of these new SEPTA schedules will go into effect less than three weeks from now, on August 24th. But what people who depend on the transit agency haven’t known is exactly what the new SEPTA schedules will be, and it’s a little hard to plan your life without that information. Finally, on Wednesday morning, SEPTA unveiled the new schedules. And it isn’t pretty. SEPTA’s GM called the cuts “devastating” at a press conference.

You can see most of the new schedules on SEPTA’s site. (As of 10 a.m., not every new schedule was available.) But we’re looking at the complete elimination of more than 30 bus routes, reduced service on those bus routes that still exist, plus reduced service on the Market-Frankford El, the Broad Street Line, trolleys, and Regional Rail. In terms of Regional Rail trains, most of the cuts are apparent in the midday schedules, with some trains that normally run hourly moving to every two hours. But morning and late afternoon/evening rush hour schedules are also affected. That train you catch at 30th Street at 8 a.m. might soon be departing at 7:30 a.m.

Some key dates to keep in mind. SEPTA says that if it doesn’t get the funding it needs by August 14th, the agency will ready itself to implement the new schedules and that it cannot turn back once it begins these implementations. (Something tells me that if the money comes through on August 16th, they’ll figure it out.) On August 24th, most of the cuts and changes affecting everything but Regional Rail go into effect, with the remainder of those cuts beginning one day later. On September 1st, SEPTA fares go up systemwide. And then on September 2nd, all Regional Rail cuts and changes begin.

Wildwood’s Nazi Problem

ICYMI, I traveled to the boardwalk in Wildwood yesterday to follow up on a tip I received about a pizza shop with Nazi imagery on display. Read my full report here.

A New Stephen Starr Restaurant

After lots and lots of waiting, we just learned that Stephen Starr’s latest Philadelphia restaurant will open by the end of the month. (I never knew that 100-layer lasagna existed. Personally, I’d be good with 50 layers. Or even 20. But you do you.) Coincidentally, I just had dinner at Steak Frites, Starr’s new restaurant inside Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. The steak is quite good but the mussels are divine, as is the chocolate mousse. Nicely, it’s on the hotel lobby floor instead of the casino floor, so you don’t have to listen to slot machines or smell cigarettes while you’re feasting.

By the Numbers

5: Philly cops who are back on the force after being fired for allegedly assaulting or threatening women. Gotta love that police union.

160 mph: Speed this guy was traveling as he led police on a dramatic chase that started at a Wawa and ended with police abandoning the chase due to the danger of such high speeds. He got away, and there is an active warrant for his arrest. Hopefully he got his Meatball Shorti before the whole thing began.

08053: United States zip code that has the second “hottest” real estate market in the entire country, according to Realtor.com. That would be the zip code of Marlton, New Jersey. You’ve got Olga’s Diner, Chick-fil-A, Walmart, Whole Foods, Shake Shack, and Barnes & Noble all right there. So I don’t know about “hottest.” But it’s certainly not inconvenient.

Local Talent

Philly guy Kevin Bacon has been in a ton of movies. But one of his most memorable performances was in Apollo 13, which also happens to be his biggest box-office success. Apollo 13 is one of those movies that you should really see on as big a screen as possible, and you’ll get that chance beginning on September 19th, which is when the movie gets a rerelease, in IMAX no less. You can sign up here to be notified when tickets go so on sale. Also, is this movie really 30 years old?! Yikes!