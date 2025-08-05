Stephen Starr’s Borromini Will (Finally!) Open in Rittenhouse at the End of the Month

On the menu? A 100-layer lasagna. Plus: can’t-miss collab dinners, a Fishtown wine tour, and the return of Panda Fest.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Howdy, buckaroos! And welcome back to the weekly Foobooz food news round-up. Just a few quick things to get through this week — including (but not limited to) Starr in Rittenhouse, steaks in Fishtown, the temporary return of a neighborhood favorite in Kensington and a 15-foot inflatable panda. So let’s get right into it and kick things off this week with …

Borromini Is Opening at the End of This Month

If it feels like we’ve been talking about this massive Italian restaurant project in Rittenhouse Square for years, that’s because we have been. I can’t even remember the first time we talked about Starr picking up the old Barnes & Noble space at 1805 Walnut Street, but it was at least two years ago — and these days, that might as well be forever.

But now, we have some actual opening information. Most notably, we know Borromini is planning a preview party on August 21st, with a public opening happening “shortly after,” according to their PR. So to me, that seems safe enough to call it an August opening. The preview is on a Thursday night, after all. And Friday August 22nd is just sitting there on the calendar (if the team is feeling confident enough for a weekend debut), or if they’re not, there’s a nice, quiet Monday just a couple days later. There are no reservations available yet, so I can’t say for sure, but if I was a betting man? I’d say those doors will be open by the last weekend of the month.

In the meantime, we know a few other things now, too. So let’s run down the details, shall we?

Borromini is Starr’s first original concept in Philly in four years. It isn’t like he hasn’t been busy. He’s been buying and opening restaurants in New York and Washington D.C. the whole time, but this will be his first truly local project since LMNO hit Fishtown in 2021.

The restaurant will occupy two stories on Walnut Street. There will be multiple first-floor dining rooms, upstairs seating, and a patio with a view of Rittenhouse. It’s going to be a BIG space. We’re talking north of 200 seats. And all of them are essentially right across the Square from Starr’s other Rittenhouse destination, Parc.

In the press, they’re making a big deal out of the Starr team traveling to Italy to find “authentic inspiration” for the menu, but that means less to me than the actual names that are attached to this kitchen. Starr has tapped chef Mark Ladner to design the menu. And if that name sounds familiar, it’s because Ladner has won pretty much every award a chef can win during his time in New York, including a James Beard award and two Michelin stars while at Del Posto. But Ladner also helped open Babbo in NYC under Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich, and Starr is currently in the process of buying Babbo from Bastianich in an attempt at revitalizing the brand after Batali got his ick all over it and was forced to step away following accusations by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Ladner is reportedly coming back to the kitchen at Babbo under Starr, but not before lending his talents to the Borromini menu design, including bringing the “100-Layer Lasagna” that made him famous at Del Posto.

In terms of the day-to-day, Borromini will also have another Starr veteran in charge. Julian Baker (of Starr’s Le Zoo in Miami) will stand as exec chef, and will be overseeing a menu that’s full of classic Italian offerings. We’re talking mafaldine in lemon sauce. calamari calamarata (which is pasta shaped like calamari rings, tossed with fresh tomato and actual calamari), rigatoni carbonara, bucatini amatriciana, and more.

So yes, it’ll be a very, very Italian restaurant in a city already full of very, very Italian restaurants, but you wanna know something weird? Starr doesn’t actually have one of those. I mean, there’s Pizzeria Stella, I guess. But in Philly, Borromini will be his first dedicated Italian restaurant in years. And that alone will make this an interesting experiment.

When it opens, Borromini is planning for dinner seven nights a week. Lunch and brunch services will be added once everything is up and running smoothly.

Now what else is happening this week …

Bottomless Fries in Fishtown

We’ve talked before about the steak frites specialist Medium Rare coming to Philly, but now we know exactly when that is happening — and it is soon.

This Friday, August 8th, will be opening day for the Washington D.C.-based mini-chain with its single-item, prix-fixe menu and orders written in crayon. 1540 Frankford Avenue will mark Medium Rare’s ninth location overall (and its first in Philly), and they’re banking everything on the simplest menu concept imaginable: You come in, you pay $32.95, you get a culotte steak, cooked to order, secret sauce, fresh-cut fries, a salad and bread, and … that’s it.

Seriously, that’s the entire menu.

Yes, there are complimentary seconds. Yes, you can just keep eating. But steak frites is all this place does and, honestly, I kinda like the simplicity of that.

The feel of the joint is playful, casual. There’s French pickup lines on the cocktail napkins and orders are written directly onto the paper-covered tables. To complicate things just a little, there is also a brunch menu that is slightly more far-reaching (including a breakfast sandwich, french toast, eggs benny, steak and eggs, and unlimited cocktails), but the core concept here is steak and french fries, served until you don’t want any more steak or french fries.

The new Medium Rare will be open every night for dinner. Brunch is on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see y’all there.

Cadence Returns for Two Nights at Emmett

I loved Cadence during its run at 161 West Girard in Kensington. Husband-and-wife chefs Jon Nodler and Samantha Kincaid did great work in the kitchen, but the thing I liked most about the place was just how cool everything about it was. This is from the review I wrote back in 2018:

“‘Come on in, guys,’ said the first person to wander up to the host’s station. ‘We’re just hanging out, having a nice chill Tuesday night.’ Yeah, that was the welcome. No false formality. No pretending that we’d walked in just two steps ahead of the rush. We were brought menus, hot tea, thick slices of local bread, and a smear of yellow butter that tasted halfway to cheese. And while empty restaurants normally freak me right the hell out, Cadence just … didn’t. The pale walls and soft music. The comfortable warmth, the good smells of coffee and garlic and roasting meat coming from the kitchen — those all helped. But more than anything, it was the quiet motions of the staff just going about its business. Every now and then, someone would pop over to the table to see how things were going, but the casualness of it was so natural, so unforced in this industry where, sometimes, everything seems forced. It was one of the most comforting meals I’ve had in months.”