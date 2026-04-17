Where Philly’s 2026 James Beard Nominees Like to Eat (and Drink)

From an Italian seafood grill in South Philly to Korean barbecue in the north, here’s where this year’s nominees are eating and drinking around the city.

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When the James Beard Award nominees for 2026 were announced, Philly had a strong showing with eight finalists making the cut. It’s no surprise, in a city where the food and drink scene is booming and the list of new places to try is ever-growing.

Because I’m always looking for yet another restaurant or bar recommendation — and because chefs and bartenders at the top of their game are, in my opinion, the best people to ask for one — I turned to this year’s James Beard nominees to find out where they’re going to eat and drink, and what they’re ordering.

From a Bella Vista bar pouring a house-made Portuguese liqueur to a Fishtown diner slinging the best blueberry pancakes around, here’s where Philly’s 2026 nominees are dining and sipping on repeat.

Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya: Finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic

Kalaya, Fishtown

Whenever Ito eats at Kalaya — a James Beard nominee for Outstanding Restaurant — there has to be gui chai on the table. “I love everything there, but the gui chai is my favorite thing,” the chef says. The garlic-chive rice cakes come served with a spicy-sweet soy sauce and make a lovely crispy, chewy appetizer at the start of a meal at Nok Suntaranon’s Fishtown restaurant. Off the drinks menu, Ito likes to order the tom kha colada, a zero-proof spin on a piña colada that combines turmeric-spiced coconut cream with lime leaf, galangal, and pineapple. 4 West Palmer Street.

Pho 75, East Passyunk

Pho 75 has been one of Ito’s favorite places to start the day in Philly for years. And his go-to order has stayed the same: pho with fatty brisket and tendon, and a side of flank steak and vinegar onions. “I go to Pho 75 almost every week,” he says. 1122 Washington Avenue.

Palizzi Social Club, East Passyunk

Ito has been a regular at Palizzi Social Club for years, and finds himself there a couple of times a month. “I go to Palizzi pretty often,” he says of the exclusive bar. While memberships aren’t easy to get, if you have one — or know a member who’ll take you — and want to order like Ito, get the Caesar salad, crab spaghetti, and chicken cutlet. 1408 South 12th Street.

Friday Saturday Sunday, Rittenhouse

For Ito, Chad and Hanna Williams’s acclaimed restaurant — which won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant in 2023 — is a neighborhood spot. So when the chef goes there for dinner, he’ll usually pull up a seat at the counter and order from the à la carte menu. He’s a fan of the restaurant’s New York strip steak in particular and calls it “one of the best steaks in the city.” 261 South 21st Street.

My Loup, Rittenhouse

Alex Kemp and fellow James Beard nominee Amanda Shulman’s French-inspired restaurant is another neighborhood favorite of Ito’s. While the menu changes weekly, the chef loves to order the pickled shrimp with aioli and saltines from the raw section. While you can’t go wrong with your order at My Loup, if you’re ever indecisive, you can always let the kitchen choose your adventure with the “Let Us Cook” option. For $125, diners get a nice mix of dishes, and it’s an easy way for first-timers to familiarize themselves with the restaurant’s fare. 2005 Walnut Street.

Paul MacDonald, head bartender at Friday Saturday Sunday’s The Lovers Bar: Finalist for Outstanding Bar

Grace & Proper, Bella Vista

MacDonald says “every neighborhood should have a bar” like Grace & Proper, a popular corner spot known for its cocktails and European cuisine. (Its bifana, braised pork loin in a garlicky white wine sauce tucked into a Portuguese roll, is a highlight.) The bar pro likes to get the house-made ginjinha — a Portuguese sour cherry liqueur made with morello cherries, sugar, brandy, and red wine — and says it’s “an absolute must” if you’re there. 941 South 8th Street.

Vernick Fish, Center City

Vernick Fish’s cocktail program is one of MacDonald’s favorites in the city. “I’ve always loved their cocktails there,” the head bartender at The Lovers Bar says. If you have to order one drink, MacDonald says to make it the Southampton Iced Tea — a clarified Long Island iced tea. “It’s a hilarious concept and incredibly well executed,” he says. “It’s the only version of a Long Island iced tea you’ll ever hear me recommend.” 1 North 19th Street.

Andra Hem, Rittenhouse

When MacDonald and his wife want to get cocktails on a date, they’ll go to Andra Hem. The dimly lit cocktail lounge has a laid-back yet luxe Scandinavian vibe, and it’s somewhat unassuming. That’s what makes it the perfect place if you’re looking for “a low-key, comfortable atmosphere that’s not rowdy” and quiet enough that you don’t have to shout at the person you’re there with to be heard. 218 South 16th Street.

Almanac, Old City

Almanac — a semifinalist for this year’s Best New Bar accolade — might be the ultimate bartender’s bar. The Japanese American cocktail lounge above Ogawa Sushi & Kappo offers “a detail-oriented experience” that’s all about the art of making an excellent drink, MacDonald says. Helmed by lead bartender Rob Scott and James Beard Award winner Danny Childs of Slow Drinks, the bar specializes in elevated cocktails made with locally sourced ingredients. “It’s an approach that Philadelphia hasn’t really seen yet,” MacDonald says. “They also do a really good job at shining a spotlight on specific ingredients and specific flavor profiles.” While the seasonal menu is always changing, you can expect classic cocktails that have been thoughtfully revisited and infused with Japanese spirits, such as an Old Fashioned and variations on a martini — including one made with matcha. 310 Market Street.

Whenever MacDonald finds himself at a.kitchen for lunch — which he estimates is “a solid 90 percent of the time” — the head bartender likes to order a glass of wine from the restaurant’s “spectacular selection.” He also frequents a.bar next door for its inventive cocktail list. 135 South 18th Street; 1737 Walnut Street.

Palizzi Social Club, East Passyunk

As a dad with a busy schedule, MacDonald doesn’t make it to Palizzi Social Club as often as he’d like these days — but when the bartender used to live in South Philly, he was a regular. He’d go there whenever he got off a shift early to order the lamb chops, a Caesar salad (also a favorite of Ito’s), drink some Lambrusco, and hang out. “It was always a nice communal neighborhood experience,” MacDonald says, adding that it’s rare to go to Palizzi and not run into someone you know. “You’re always going to know a bunch of people at the bar,” he says. “It’s a very kind of vibrant community hub for that neighborhood and for the restaurant industry as well, especially late at night.” 1408 South 12th Street.

Justine MacNeil, Fiore: Finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kalaya, Fishtown

For MacNeil, the gui chai (also Ito’s top menu item) are a must-order when she’s at Kalaya. “I love sharing these with my toddler, Roman,” she says. “They’re sticky, crunchy, and savory — the perfect bite.” The gai yaang naa por — charcoal-grilled half chicken, glazed with coconut cream, turmeric, and dark soy and fish sauces, served with sticky rice and crudités — is another dish that’s special to MacNeil. “I had this dish on our first visit and it solidified why live fire and meat are a perfect match,” she says. “It’s complex with a touch of smokiness and crowd-pleasing without sacrificing its heart.” 4 West Palmer Street.

The pastry chef — who is originally from Jackson, New Jersey — says Sulimay’s is the restaurant she’s visited the most since she moved to Philly nine years ago from New York City. “Nothing makes my Jersey heart happier than breakfast at a diner and Sulimay’s is the most proper iteration of a diner breakfast,” she says. “Get the blueberry pancakes and you’ll be ruined for pancakes forever more.” Occasionally, she goes back for dinner, too. “Legit, don’t skip on burger night,” she says. “That Big Mick: incredible.” 632 East Girard Avenue.

The Kettle Black, Northern Liberties

It’s a special treat when MacNeil gets to go to The Kettle Black, since the microbakery is open during the same hours as Fiore. “Everything they make is with craftsmanship, care, and a ton of flavor,” she says. “Their bagels are exceptional. Not to be missed.” 631 North Second Street.

Mighty Bread, East Passyunk

When she’s at Mighty Bread, MacNeil orders the simplest, but perhaps best, option on the menu: bread and butter. “They give you a few slices of three to four types of bread and salted butter and seasonal jam,” she says. “What more do you need from a fabulous bread bakery than to sit there and eat the freshest slice of the freshest bread slathered in cool butter and tangy jam? Nothing more at all.” 1211 Gerritt Street.

Kim’s Restaurant, North Philly

MacNeil says the food at this Korean barbecue destination, which has been in North Philly for 40-plus years, is “magic.” While the meat dishes — which get cooked tableside on charcoal grills — are particularly popular, the pastry chef’s favorite menu is the watercress salad. “There’s something particularly special about their watercress salad, which is part of their banchan,” she says. The food at Kim’s is also a hit with her kids. “Last time we went with two four-year-olds, and I’ve never seen those kids eat more food in my life.” 5955 North 5th Street.

EMei, Chinatown

“EMei has been our staple pick-me-up food whenever things are tough or we are exhausted and just need a break from cooking,” MacNeil says of the popular Chinatown spot. “You can’t go wrong here, but I especially love the homemade dumplings in hot oil, and the stir-fry pork slices with hot peppers. Smoky, tender, savory, and delicious.” 915 Arch Street.

Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club: Finalist for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic

Gilda, Fishtown

“I wish this was in my neighborhood,” says Shulman whenever she walks into Gilda. And while the Portuguese-inspired cafe may be known for its pastéis de nata, that’s not the only reason the chef visits. For Shulman, Gilda’s breakfast sandwich, The Antonio, is the main event. “It’s so perfect,” she says of the sandwich, which is made with a Portuguese roll and filled with a fried egg, cheese, linguiça sausage, and breakfast sauce. “It’s squishy, it’s salty,” she adds. “Oh, it’s fabulous.” 300 East Girard Avenue.

Kim’s Restaurant, North Philly

“Kim’s is probably our favorite restaurant to eat at,” Shulman says, adding that she and her husband and fellow chef-owner of My Loup, Alex Kemp, make the trip to North Philly when they want “food that is perfect and balanced and seasoned and amazing.” Shulman likes to order the skirt steak (off the not-so-secret secret menu) as well as the hanger steak, kimchi pancakes, and watercress salad (also a favorite of MacNeil’s). 5955 North 5th Street.

Cafe Nhan, South Philly

“Cafe Nhan is one of the places I frequent most,” Shulman says. “Their spicy soups are super soul-reviving, and every time I go there, they just totally make me feel at home.” The chef says she went often during her pregnancy and has since returned with her daughter. Her usual order is the bún bò hûe dac biet, Cafe Nhan’s specialty made with beef brisket, pig feet, steamed pork roll, and house-made pig’s blood cubes with a spicy lemongrass broth. “It’s such a warm and welcoming place,” she says of the restaurant. “It’s also just insanely delicious.” 1606 West Passyunk Avenue.

High Street, Center City

Ellen Yin’s High Street is one of Shulman’s go-tos when she has friends and family in town. The modern American restaurant is a crowd-pleaser, with menus built around seasonal ingredients and local grains. It also offers plenty of choices, from sandwiches and salads to sourdough pizzas and house-made pastas, plus a few larger plates at dinnertime. “They do such an amazing job,” Shulman says of the restaurant. “Chef Christina [McKeough] is really talented.” Shulman visits the restaurant most often for brunch and lunch, and it’s the bread that keeps her coming back. “The breads there just make me feel like I don’t even know anything about bread every time I eat them,” she says. 101 South 9th Street.

Mayflower Cafe & Bakery is known for making some of the best Hong Kong-style buns and pastries in the city. The bakery’s coconut bun is especially popular, and it’s one of Shulman’s must-order items as well. “Their coconut butter bun and their roast pork bun are the biggest treats,” the chef says. Mayflower’s pineapple buns and egg tarts are also a hit with customers, and on the drinks menu, you can’t go wrong with an iced milk tea. Just remember to bring cash or have Venmo ready to pay. 1008 Race Street.

Osteria, Spring Garden

If Shulman had to order just one thing from Osteria, it would be the rigatoni with chicken liver, cipollini onion, and sage. “It’s probably their most famous dish, and for perfect reason,” she says. But Shulman would happily eat any of the pasta at Osteria. “Jeff Michaud makes simple, delicious, and classic pasta,” she says of the James Beard Award-winning chef at the helm of the restaurant, which opened in 2007. “Even though it’s been there for so long, it’s still that good,” Shulman says. “It feels like a restaurant that is classic and timeless, and it’s really inspiring for those reasons.” To end a meal there, Shulman recommends ordering some gelati or sorbetti. 640 North Broad Street.

Zeppoli, Collingswood

Shulman doesn’t make it out to Joey Baldino’s Zeppoli too often, but the pasta there is so good that she says a visit to the New Jersey restaurant is “definitely worth the trip.” The Italian BYOB, which has an emphasis on Sicilian cuisine, has the “most delicious pasta,” the chef adds. While there’s more to the menu at Zeppoli — including larger plates like a Sicilian fisherman stew — a particular standout in the pasta section is the tagliatelle al limone, made with handmade pasta and topped with bottarga or prosciutto (but trust me, you want to get the bottarga). 618 Collings Avenue.

Bomb Bomb Bar, South Philly

Shulman has long been a fan of Baldino’s Palizzi Social Club and the aforementioned Zeppoli. So, naturally, she’s blown away (pun intended) by his latest venture, Bomb Bomb Bar, the South Philly corner bar and Italian seafood grill that Baldino took over from third-generation owners Frank and Deb Barbato. “I dream of the frozen split drink and the most flavorful crab I’ve had in recent memory,” she says. “Nothing tries too hard but everything is thoughtful and fantastic. They are absolutely killing it and making beautiful and unpretentious food that everyone wants to eat.” 1026 Wolf Street.

Dizengoff, Rittenhouse

For a reliably delicious lunch, Shulman heads to Michael Solomonov’s all-day spot Dizengoff. “As we all know, the hummus is otherworldly,” she says. “Getting a hummus platter with whatever topping they have and a sabich platter [fried eggplant, haminado egg, chopped salad, sumac onions, and tehina] is a dream lunch.” 1625 Sansom Street.

Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Queen Village

Shulman also likes to eat at fellow James Beard nominee Jesse Ito’s Royal Sushi & Izakaya. Whenever she’s there, the chef will order a smattering of dishes and always makes sure the spinach gomaae, a cold salad made with baby spinach and black sesame sauce, is among them. 780 South 2nd Street.

Evan Snyder, Emmett: Finalist for Best New Restaurant

When Snyder is in the mood for a cheesesteak, he’ll go to the Michelin Bib Gourmand spot Del Rossi’s. He orders his sandwich piled high with extra fried onions and some melty Cooper sharp, and gets a Brooklyn-style square pizza, made with a thin crust, homemade plum tomato sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and olive oil. 538 North 4th Street.

Ember & Ash, East Passyunk

If he’s in East Passyunk, Snyder will pop into Ember & Ash for Scott Calhoun’s wood-fired cuisine. But one of Snyder’s current favorites on the menu — the tuna crudo dressed with blood orange and pickled onion — barely touches the flames (the citrus in the dish gets grilled, then juiced, but everything else stays out of the heat). He’ll also go for the lamb ribs, rubbed in sumac, slow-smoked over the fire, coated in a cherry vinegar glaze, and sprinkled with chives. 1520 East Passyunk Avenue.

Pietramala, Northern Liberties

For a stellar, plant-based dinner, Snyder will go to Michelin Green Star-awarded Pietramala. While the restaurant’s menu changes often, according to which ingredients are available, the Emmett chef likes to order the cremini carpaccio, a beautiful plate of thin-sliced mushrooms doused in olive oil, a house-made black trumpet tamari, and Meyer lemon, and adorned with raw pine nuts. He’s also partial to the maratelli rice risotto, currently served with white asparagus and tomato tamari. 614 North 2nd Street.

Nok Suntaranon, Kalaya: Finalist for Outstanding Restaurant

Machine Shop, South Philly

In the mornings, Suntaranon often heads to the Bok Building’s Machine Shop for Emily Riddell’s pastries made with local grains and seasonal produce sourced from farms just outside of the city. “I love her stuff,” the chef says. She recommends ordering “everything” at the viennoisserie, with highlights including the canelé, sandwiches, and cookies. 1901 South 9th Street.

Fiore, Kensington

For lunch, Suntaranon will tuck into a bowl of pasta and some salad at Ed Crochet and James Beard-nominee Justine MacNeil’s Italian-inspired cafe. Sometimes, Crochet will make her something special. “Last time I went there, he made me ragù with homemade pasta,” Suntaranon says, referring to an off-menu dish made with Sardinian gnocchi (semolina dough with saffron) and a pork-sausage sauce. As for dessert, the Kalaya chef says MacNeil’s “pastry is one of a kind.” Right now, her favorite treat is the torta alla pistacchio, made with pistachio flour, apricot jam, ganache, and crystallized pistachios. 2413 Frankford Avenue.

Pizzeria Beddia, Fishtown

Suntaranon admits she’s not typically much of a pizza person, but on her way home from work, she’ll occasionally pick up a pie from Joe Beddia’s popular Fishtown pizzeria. “My husband loves cold pizza,” she says, making it the perfect place to grab dinner and let it cool off on the drive home. Their favorite is an arrabbiata pizza with anchovies and red onion. 1313 North Lee Street.

Pizzeria Stella, Queen Village

Closer to home, Suntaranon likes to go to Pizzeria Stella in Headhouse Square for their wood-fired polpette, calamari fritti (with lemon, shishito peppers, and marinara), and grilled octopus (dressed with fennel, salsa verde, and chiles, and served with potato). The chef says her order there “has never changed, and it’s always good.” 420 South 2nd Street.

Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Queen Village

Suntaranon’s go-to neighborhood restaurant just so happens to be fellow James Beard finalist Jesse Ito’s Royal Sushi. “It’s just around the corner, and Jesse’s food is the best,” she says. While the omakase menu is always changing (and a seat can be hard to come by), Suntaranon is a fan of the chirashi: a lavish platter of lean and fatty tuna, king salmon, Japanese fish, tamago, and ikura-topped sushi rice that’s available in the izakaya. And the Kalaya chef’s meal there doesn’t always have to be fancy — sometimes, she’ll just eat rice heaped with uni. 780 South 2nd Street.

Pho 75, East Passyunk

Go out to eat at Pho 75 and there’s a strong chance you’ll spot another chef. The Vietnamese institution is popular with many in the local food industry, so it’s no surprise that it’s also one of Suntaranon’s (and Ito’s) favorite places for a steaming bowl of pho. Suntaranon likes to order her soup with meatballs, tendon, tripe, and steak slices. 1122 Washington Avenue.

Cafe Nhan, South Philly

At another chef-beloved Vietnamese spot, Cafe Nhan — also one of nominee Amanda Shulman’s picks — Suntaranon will get the bún riêu, a tomato-based soup with shrimp, pork, and crab meatballs, plus tofu, pig feet, and blood cubes, plus the chả giò (spring rolls stuffed with minced shrimp and pork), and the popular chicken wings, dusted in a house spice mix and deep-fried to crispy perfection. 1606 West Passyunk Avenue.

Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate, Honeysuckle: Finalists for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic

The Daily, West Poplar

Before they get to work, the Honeysuckle duo likes to start the morning at the Daily, a cafe inside the historic Divine Lorraine Hotel. They go for the consistently good coffee, what they call the “legendary” bacon, egg, and cheese — made with Nueske’s bacon, fluffy eggs, and American cheese, served on a Martin’s sesame bun — and the friendly service. 699 North Broad Street.

Bomb Bomb Bar, South Philly

“When we need a date night we know we can count on Bomb Bomb Bar for a good time,” St. Aude-Tate says of the classic Italian-American spot (also a favorite of Shulman’s). The food from chef de cuisine Max Hachey is “delicious and comforting.” While the whole menu is “remarkable,” her favorites include the shrimp oreganata and calamari with cherry peppers. But it’s not just the food that impresses: The service is “warm and inviting,” the Honeysuckle chef says, adding that she and Tate often run into people they know. “It feels like home away from home.” 1026 Wolf Street.

Local 44, University City

Another of their favorite haunts is Local 44. Tate’s go-to order at the neighborhood bar is the cheeseburger, made with pickles, American cheese, lettuce, and barbecue-thousand island sauce; St. Aude-Tate opts for the buffalo wings. She also enjoys frequenting the bar’s bottle shop, where you can find beer from local breweries like Attic Brewing Company and Love City Brewing, wine from places like Pray Tell and Mural City, as well as vermouth and amaro from Fell to Earth. “They have many of my favorite producers and such a fun and expressive inventory,” she says.” 4333 Spruce Street.

Manong, Fairmount

Manong isn’t just a hit with the Honeysuckle chefs — the Filipino American grillhouse Manong from chef Chance Anies has also won over their kids. “They absolutely love the Ninja Turtle game and energy at Manong,” Tate says. “It’s also really close to Honeysuckle and their school, so it’s perfect for fun meals right before we head home to West Philly.” Whenever they go for dinner, they’ll order the dynamite lumpia (spring rolls with a pork, jalapeño, and mozzarella filling, served with sweet chili sauce), the chicken inasal (half chicken, soy, calamansi, lemongrass, annatto, butter, Chinese broccoli), and lechon liempo (crispy pork belly with a chicken liver-based sauce). 1833 Fairmount Avenue.