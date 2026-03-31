A Closer Look at Philly’s 2026 James Beard Nominees

Our restaurant critic gives us the rundown on this year’s contenders.

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The votes have been counted. The tea leaves have been read. The spirits have been consulted. And as of 10:30-ish this morning, we now have an official nominees list for this year’s James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards.

For those of you keeping score at home, we went into this round of winnowing with 13 semi-finalists — 14 if you count Lancaster as part of our local contingent. (Philly Mag may not, but I absolutely do.) And it wasn’t just about numbers, either. We had names in some of the really big, national categories: Frankie Ramirez from Amá as Emerging Chef, for example. Almanac as Best New Bar. Emmett for Best New Restaurant. Dan Suro-Cipolloni and David Suro-Piñera of Tequilas and La Jefa as Outstanding Professionals in Beverage Service.

It was a good year is what I’m saying. And a highly competitive one. Having 13 (or 14) semi-finalists on the list is no small thing. It’s not New York or Chicago numbers, but it’s admirable. And eight of our own made the cut for the list of nominees this year — which is even better.

Here’s how it shook out.

Outstanding Restaurant: Kalaya

This is one of those big categories I was talking about — one that puts Philly on an equal footing with every other food city in the United States. And Nok Suntaranon’s Kalaya made the cut. She’ll be up against Catbird Seat in Nashville, the Four Horsemen in Brooklyn, Mixtli in San Antonio, and Vicia in St. Louis, and considering the run Kalaya has been on lately, I think it has an honest shot at bringing home a win.

Best New Restaurant: Emmett

I have been pulling for Emmett since the semi-finalist list was announced months ago. If you had to define where Philly is at right now with one single nominee, this would be my pick. It’s small, warm, welcoming, and highly personal. It offers a brilliant (and short) prix fixe menu that can serve a solo diner or work for an entire table. Service is casual without being neglectful. And the food is both amazing and unique. Seriously, where else are you going to go in Philly for wagyu and horseradish rye tartlets, lamb kibbeh, manti, date cakes with Turkish coffee caramel, and absolutely stunning chestnut-dusted agnolotti all on the same menu?

Is it going to win? Probably not. But making it this far is a huge achievement. And I’ll be cheering for Evan Snyder and his team the whole way.

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Justine MacNeil, Fiore

Pastry chefs rarely get the kind of public accolades and attention that other chefs do. They show up early, like ninjas, when no one else is around, and work quietly, in their own little universes of butter and flour.

But this year, Justine MacNeil is getting some well-deserved recognition for the work she does at Fiore. Just check out the pastry selections on any given day and you’ll see why. Or, if you’re into it, you can look None of that is the reason she made the finals this year, but they’re all pretty good examples of why she deserves to be there.

Outstanding Bar: The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday

This one came as a surprise to precisely no one. If there’s a list of best bars in America, the Lovers Bar will be on it. And if the Lovers Bar isn’t on it? Then that list is just wrong.

Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic

This is the regional category for Philly and its environs. And of the five spots available, Philly (and Lancaster) took four. As mentioned, Nathan Flaim (best chef name ever, btw) of Luca got a nod for his work at this farm-driven Italian restaurant in Lancaster. Jesse Ito made it to the finals (again) with Royal Sushi & Izakaya. Amanda Shulman, fresh off receiving her first Michelin star, is a nominee for Her Place Supper Club. And Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate made the cut with Honeysuckle. If I was a gambling man, I would put my money on Tate and St. Aude-Tate this year because the work they’ve been doing at Honeysuckle has been just phenomenal, and their version of edible storytelling is so personal. But who knows.

Winners will be announced on Monday, June 15th, in Chicago. But right now, it’s still anyone’s game.