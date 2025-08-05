Police Say This Guy Sexually Assaulted Five Women in Philly – And Maybe More

Plus, Saquon Barkley says thanks but no thanks to Trump.

Police Say This Guy Sexually Assaulted Five Women In Philly – And Maybe More

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say recently sexually assaulted five women. All of the sexual assaults they are aware of happened in Center City or close to it, but police say there might have been other assaults that went unreported. All of the assaults also occurred when the man allegedly approached the women from behind. “It seems like he’s escalating,” an official with Special Victims Unit said on Monday.

The first incident they are aware of happened at 6:40 a.m. July 18th, on the 1900 block of Spruce Street. The next day, at 3:13 a.m. on the 2000 block of Delancey Street, another woman reported being assaulted as she was attempting to enter her apartment building. A couple of weeks went by, and on August 2nd, the same man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at 8:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of Waverly. The next day, another reported assault, this one on the 400 block of South 15th Street around 1 a.m. And less than twelve hours later, another assault on the 2500 block of Webster Street at 12:30 p.m.

Police say the man stands between 5’11” and 6′ and has long braids that he sometimes wears in a ponytail.

Here are three images of the suspect police released on Monday evening:

Anyone with information is asked to call Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251. You can also dial 911 or submit anonymous tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS.

Thanks But No Thanks

President Trump recently established his council on sports, fitness and nutrition, naming Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to it. Trouble is, it seems that Barkley never actually agreed to be on it and told the press that he was “shocked” that Trump would mention his name in connection with it. Barkley has declined the offer.

Homicides Are Way, Way Down

I’ve been preaching this for a long time, ever since this April 2024 feature in the magazine, where I told the city why it should be optimistic about the city’s homicide problem. I predicted that Philly would close 2024 with a huge drop in homicides. That’s exactly what happened. And though there have been some high-profile shootings in Philly of late and even though one homicide is too many, we’re on track to have even fewer homicides this year than last. If things continue the way they are right now, we’ll have fewer homicides this year than we’ve had since the 1960s. The Inquirer has more on this trend.

By the Numbers

$0: Cost to attend Philly’s upcoming Bald Fest. The name is pretty self explanatory.

$0: Amount a former Drexel top doc will get from Drexel University after she sued the school for sexual discrimination, calling it a “boys’ club.” She just lost her case. The jury deliberated for just 90 minutes.

0: Days expected to crawl into the 90s over the next week, according to the latest forecast. Which is good, because I can’t even imagine what my electric bill looks like.

Local Talent

I had heard that Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband, Pennsylvania state senator Vincent Hughes, renewed their vows in Philadelphia recently. But I didn’t know many details. So thanks to Vogue for this just-published account of the affair which included an 80-foot shawl. As Ralph told Vogue, she “loves the drama.” And there are few things more dramatic than an 80-foot shawl spilling down the Art Museum steps. For more on Sheryl Lee Ralph, you can read my interview with her here.