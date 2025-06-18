Terror Plot Foiled on the Main Line?

The disturbing discoveries inside one Malvern home.

Terror Plot Foiled With Kevin Krebs Arrest on the Main Line?

When I first heard that police arrested a guy for allegedly carrying a gun illegally at the West Chester edition of the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, I didn’t think much of it. No one had accused him of brandishing a gun or threatening anyone. And lots of people carry guns illegally, even though getting a gun permit is ridiculously easy, as I learned when I got mine. But as the days have passed, this once simple matter has turned into something much bigger.

First, it turns out that police didn’t find just a loaded gun on Kevin Krebs, the man at the center of this investigation. According to court documents, Krebs also had two knives, including an M9 bayonet knife. Then there was pepper spray. He also allegedly had loaded assault rifle magazines, gloves, and a ski mask. Police say they also found an AR-15 style rifle in his Ford Explorer near the protest.

Investigators say that Krebs told them that he intended to protest peacefully in West Chester, but he felt the need to protect himself because of the potential for violence and danger.

But then things took a bit of a turn. First, police said they found one pipe bomb — complete with an attached circuit board and timer, and filled with nails and screws — at his home in Malvern, on the Main Line. That number soon jumped to 13 “improvised explosive devices,” as the Chester County District Attorney’s office has put it. Police also reported finding bomb-making chemicals, body armor, and detailed drawings showing how a grenade works.

Police also searched the home of Krebs’ parents in West Chester, where he was told to stay after being briefly held on the gun charge. And there, investigators say, they found a police radio that belonged to Krebs. And inside his car, police found a gas mask and night vision goggles, and they said that the car had a law enforcement-style light on the top of it.

“It’s unclear at this moment exactly what his motives were or what he had planned,” a law enforcement individual familiar with the case tells me. “But we do feel that we could be looking at a terrorism-type situation here.”

Krebs is currently being held without bail on 13 felony counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction, recklessly creating the risk of catastrophe, among numerous other charges, in addition to the original charge of carrying a firearm without a license.

Michael DiCindio, the attorney representing Krebs, was unavailable for comment.

On the John Fetterman Front

As tensions are running higher and higher in the Middle East, controversial U.S. senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has weighed in, saying that the United States should join Israel’s war against Iran, take out the country’s ruler, and completely obliterate Iran’s nuclear capabilities, which it seems Israel is unable to do itself. For some reason, Fetterman felt the need to compare the situation to an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie you’ve probably never seen.

Got Your AC Running?

Generally speaking, I’ve been able to hold off on putting the ACs in the window until July 1st, much to the dismay of my family, who also argues with my preference to wait until December 15th to turn the heat on, in spite of the fact that they are running around the house in shorts and t-shirts while they complain about how cold it is. As for this summer, I’m screwed. Have you seen the forecast? Things get bad enough on Saturday, when we’re forecasted to hit 92 degrees. But that’s nothing compared to the triple-digit forecast for Tuesday.

By the Numbers

125th: Anniversary just celebrated by Ralph’s in the Italian Market. Personally, I’m a Villa guy. But to each their own. I’d never turned down a meatball from anywhere. (Yes, even Wawa. Those meatball Shortis are kind of gross in their own way but somehow the perfect drunk food.)

206 million: Pounds of food that we waste each year in Philly. Yikes! That’s a lot of waste. Twenty-seven percent of that comes from restaurants and catering businesses. Here’s what you can do to help.

Local Talent

You’ve probably seen the original Star Wars movie, which folks nowadays like to call Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. But have you seen it with a live orchestra playing the score? You can do so this weekend at the Mann thanks to a presentation by the Philadelphia Orchestra. Tickets start at around $40. Note that you can bring your own lawn chair and a picnic. So far, it looks like there won’t be any rain, so… I shouldn’t do it, right? Whatever. May the forecast be with you.