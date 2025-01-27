Philly Officially Has Its First Biggest Loser of 2025

Plus, a $59,000 private Super Bowl party on Broad Street.

Meet the First Biggest Loser of 2025: Laura Smith, Who Has Resigned After Accusations of Throwing a Nazi Salute

Almost every December, I conclude the year by publishing my list of the Biggest Losers for the previous twelve months. Last year, it just slipped by me, but I surely would have included John Bolaris, Howard Eskin, Kylie Kelce bully Andrée Goldberg, among many others, had I written the piece. This time around, I’m going to be a bit more organized; I’m starting the year by making a list and keeping track so that when late December rolls around, I have all of the information in front of me. And the first name on that list for 2025 has got to be Laura Smith.

I’d never heard of Towamencin Township Supervisor Laura Smith until the end of last week. That’s when the Internet Outrage Meter pinged to 10 over a video Smith posted online showing what sure did appear to be her throwing a Nazi salute. Smith deleted her video in the face of said outrage, but you can still see it here. She posted on Facebook that she did it to “stir the pot.”

Well, consider the pot stirred! The Anti-Defamation League was quick to condemn Smith’s behavior. Calls for her resignation piled up. And as of Monday, she’s resigned not just her post in Towamencin Township (it borders Lansdale, if you’re wondering) but also some local board positions as well.

Here’s the brief letter she sent to the board of supervisors:

A video I posted recently to social media has been greatly mischaracterized. Not wishing to give offense, I removed the video from my accounts. I abhor racism, anti-Semitic or discrimination in any fashion or form and my record as a township supervisor attests to my commitment to treat all people with dignity and respect. To allow the Township to move forward without the encumbrance of the fallout of my video, I tender my resignation from the Towamencin Township Board of Supervisors effective immediately.

Good job managing to avoid the “Actually, my neighbor is a Jew” line, Laura.

(Smith was unable to be reached for comment.)

Speaking of Losers…

Buh-bye, Commanders. Next stop, New Orleans! If you have any fun (or even not fun) Eagles-Super Bowl-related stories, be sure to send them to us. The more the merrier.

Alas, the Eagles Win Can’t Be All Good News

While we’re all reveling in the glory of our decisive victory, police are investigating a stabbing outside the Linc after the game as well as a car that struck some fans during a post-game celebration.

By the Numbers

$11,850: Lowest priced tier for the Official Eagles Fan Travel Package, which includes airfare, three nights at a hotel and, of course, a ticket to the Super Bowl.

$76,500: Asking price for a pair of tickets in the first row of Section 145 (basically, as close to the action as regular people can get) via Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Sharifa Jackson of 6ABC says she’s aware of some Eagles fans who are refinancing their homes to get to the game. Hopefully these are not the same people who complain about the cost of eggs at the Ack-a-me.

$59,000: What it will cost you to book the Bellevue’s Presidential Suite for the Super Bowl. You and up to 10 of your friends will get your own caviar and raw bar, plus an in-room dinner consisting of sushi, ribeyes and lobster tails. And, yes, there’s a bar. Plus, you get a dedicated photographer and videographer who will help make sure you are the envy of Instagram.

-125/+015: Kansas City Chiefs/Eagles odds for a Super Bowl win as of Monday morning, according to DraftKings. Meaning the Eagles are the underdogs.

Local Talent

It’s hard to think about anything but football right now. But Gritty fans will want to know that the Flyers just unveiled an unhinged retail space dedicated to the beloved orange beast. It’s called Gritty’s Chaos Factory, and my colleague Laura Swartz is giving you a sneak preview.