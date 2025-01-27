Enter Gritty’s Chaos Factory, the Flyers’ New Unhinged Retail Space

The brand-new shop at Wells Fargo Center allows you to build a custom Gritty doll.

The Flyers have just unveiled a new retail space at the Wells Fargo Center: Gritty’s Chaos Factory. This isn’t just any store — it’s a shrine to the most unhinged mascot in sports history. The grand opening is set for tonight at 5:30 p.m., just ahead of the Flyers’ game against the New Jersey Devils. You can find it on the main concourse near Gritty’s Chaos Corner at section 118, and it will be open exclusively during Flyers home games.

Gritty’s Chaos Factory is the latest addition to the team’s expanded retail offerings. But let’s be honest: None of the others can compare to the sheer bedlam promised by Gritty’s domain. I’ll let him explain.

Okay, so there’s a lot to unpack here.

At the heart of Gritty’s Chaos Factory is the “Itty Bitty Gritty” experience — a build-your-own Gritty plush concept. Fans of all ages can customize their own miniature Gritty doll, with six costumes to choose from, plus three jersey colors, and — because why not? — interchangeable belly buttons. It’s Gritty in all his manic glory, including the Rocky-inspired getup he wore in our epic Best of Philly 2019 photoshoot.

Beyond the customizable Itty Bitty Grittys, the store will feature a treasure trove of Gritty-themed merchandise, including T-shirts, apparel, and novelties that celebrate the orange embodiment of anarchy.

So … yeah. If you ever need to buy me a present, I’ll be registered here.