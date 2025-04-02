Video Emerges of Scary Incident in Fishtown Involving a 13-Year-Old Girl

Police are investigating a series of disturbing interactions between a man and girls and women on the street.

Video Emerges of Scary Incident In Fishtown Involving a Man and a Girl on the Street

Update 4/2/2025 at 4:25pm: The Philadelphia Police Department has identified the suspect as 29-year-old Noel Vargas. They have issued an arrest warrant and are searching for him.

Original:

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating what appears to be a series of disturbing incidents in Fishtown involving a man and women and girls on the street.

Police say there have been two such incidents. Residents say there have been four or more.

The one incident involved a 13-year-old student at AMY at James Martin, a middle school on Thompson Street. The student was walking to school when, in the words of a statement released by school officials, “a male stranger approached her and touched [her] inappropriately.”

https://www.phillymag.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2025/04/488161039_9275701072525612_7707610136049589180_n.mp4 Surveillance video in the neighborhood captured the following: “Get off me!” shouts the girl. “What the fuck?! Don’t touch me!” She screams and runs across the street. He runs away in the direction of the camera but then turns and runs in the other direction.

Another incident involved a 36-year-old woman, who told police that a man touched her inappropriately as she was putting her son in the back seat of a car on Palmer Street. Police believe the same man is responsible for both crimes and describe him as a Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately 5’6″, with a heavy build and a beard.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable and horrific,” says local resident Melissa Jannes. “We need to get him off the street so he can’t do this to anyone else. He has no shame. He wasn’t scared to do it. It’s a scary world to be a woman.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or submit tips anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.

This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

A brutal brawl at a… trampoline park?! C’mon Delco.

Oooh, a Sex Scandal The Inquirer has the deets on City Councilmember Jimmy Harrity and his apparent affinity for scantily clad women on social media. Tantalizing!

By the Numbers

$1,000: Fine parents can face this summer if their kids are caught violating the 10 p.m. curfew on the boardwalk in Wildwood. Yes, it just turned spring, and Wildwood officials are already warning parents about this.

4th: Girls in the Kelce family now that Jason and Kylie just welcomed Finnley Anne Kelce into the world. You obviously want to see a cute baby photo, so here ya go.

163,000: Approximate number of cars that drive the Schuykill Expressway through Philadelphia each day. And my colleague Sandy Smith has a novel idea: The state should institute a toll on the road in an effort to fund SEPTA. It’s not the worst idea ever.

Local Talent

Marian Anderson was, of course, the internationally renown Philadelphia opera singer who broke racial boundaries and famously performed on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Easter in 1939 at the invitation of President Franklin Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Anderson’s Philly home long served as the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society, which closed in 2020 due to a flood. But the good news is that it has reopened. The new exhibit “Marian Anderson: The Philadelphia Story” runs through November. Check it out!