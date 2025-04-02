Bucks County Man Claims Elon Musk Stiffed Him and Other Donald Trump Canvassers

He's filed a class-action lawsuit against Musk anonymously out of fears for his personal safety. Good thinking!

It’s a big Elon Musk news day. First, we learned that Musk’s position as the head of DOGE was sounding shaky. And now, we just found out that a Bucks County man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Musk, claiming that the world’s richest man stiffed him and other Trump supporters.

Remember last October, when Musk made news by offering, through his pro-Donald Trump political action committee America, $47 to anyone who could get a registered swing-state voter to sign a petition stating that they supported the First and Second amendments? “Easy money,” Musk said of the offer in a post on (where else?) X. The offer was covered by pretty much every news outlet in the universe.

Well, here we are five months later, and the Bucks County man says that Musk hasn’t paid up. So he’s taking him to court.

The Bucks County man filed the lawsuit in Philadelphia’s federal court on Tuesday, naming Musk personally as well as the PAC.

He filed the lawsuit under the name John Doe, explaining in court paperwork that “he reasonably fears retribution (and even potentially threats to his safety) in response” to his filing of the suit. “In this era of political animosity and volatility,” the motion for the pseudonymous filing continues, “the need for Plaintiff’s identity to be protected from the public eye is obvious. Plaintiff’s claims are at the heart of today’s political rancor, targeting the actions taken by Elon Musk to aid President Trump in getting elected. Plaintiff’s Complaint thus concern two of the most powerful men in the world.”

The allegations contained in the suit are quite simple. In October and early November, Musk and his PAC repeatedly offered to pay $47 for the aforementioned signatures. That offer was later increased to $100 per signature.

Here’s Musk advertising the deal:

And here is America PAC’s advertisement:

The man claims in the suit that he worked for America PAC as a canvasser and that while he was paid an hourly rate for that work and also paid some referral fees, he’s owed many more. According to the suit, Musk and America PAC owe him at least $20,0000.

The suit alleges that the man repeatedly contacted America PAC but to no avail. He accuses Musk and America PAC of breach of contract and other offenses. A representative of America PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.