About Last Night: The Eagles Advanced to the Super Bowl and Broad Street Erupted

From tailgating to partying on Broad Street, Sunday was the best day ever. Since 2023, anyway.

The Eagles are Super Bowl bound! Again! And they’re playing the Chiefs! Again!

There’s some real 2023 energy, except now we’re down one Kelce brother, and Taylor Swift is coming. And, oh yeah, we’re underdogs in the Super Bowl matchup. Again. (I think I’ve seen this film before and I didn’t like the ending.) That narrative is already exhausting. So, let’s rewind to the moment the Birds soundly defeated the Commanders to punch their ticket to New Orleans, shall we?

The day began with super-fans and enemies boarding the Broad Street Line — even if that meant loading up a shopping cart with an entire pig to roast — because it was time to hit up the lots.

Yeah … it was not lost on fans that one of the Sixers’ co-owners is also one of the Commanders’ co-owners. Awkward.

Here’s a little more of how pre-game went down:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Magazine (@phillymag)

We’re going to fast-forward, because we all know how the game itself went.

And just as in championships past, fans erupted onto Broad Street. A glowing, green City Hall set the scene.

And, of course, the poles were scaled in short order.

It didn’t go well for everyone.

Never mind that — it was wall-to-wall people, and joy, and even fireworks!

Time to go home … after the traffic on Chestnut Street.

And with that, the city fell asleep to the lullaby of E-A-G-L-E-S chants. This is going to be a fun two weeks.