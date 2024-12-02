John Bolaris Had a Rough Sunday Night in Rittenhouse Square

The fracas involved him, Rouge owner Rob Wasserman, and one steadfast bouncer.

It Happened Last Night: John Bolaris, Rob Wasserman, and One Steadfast Cavanaugh’s Bouncer

Like many of us, John Bolaris decided to spend part of his Sunday at a bar watching the Eagles game. (Go Birds!) In this case, that bar was Cavanaugh’s in Rittenhouse Square. The problem was that Rouge owner Rob Wasserman was also at Cavanaugh’s. Things didn’t go so well.

Now, Bolaris, back when he was the hot meteorologist in town and when Rouge was the see-and-be-seen bar in town, was a regular at Rouge. Both Bolaris and Rouge provided frequent fodder for the local gossip columns, sometimes simultaneously. For instance, in 2008, Daily News gossip guy Dan Gross noted that Bolaris “was spied making out with a hot early-20ish blonde in the front-window table at Rouge,” with a bystander telling Gross that “it was really flagrant.”

But these days, Bolaris and Wasserman have major beef. According to Bolaris, that beef has something to do with “a $10 million lawsuit,” in the words of the former weatherman. And on Sunday night at Cavanaugh’s, Bolaris says he decided to approach Wasserman in some attempt to mend fences. What happened next isn’t entirely clear, other than that there was some sort of altercation and that Cavanaugh’s then tossed Bolaris from the bar.

Good ol’ John dutifully tried to get back into Cavanaugh’s, his trusty phone camera in hand, at which point a bouncer approached him and made it clear that Bolaris should find another place to hang out. Bolaris shared a video with me, a portion of which I’ll include here:

You’ve gotta love that it starts off with the bouncer saying “no” to Bolaris over and over again and Bolaris simply replying, “I’m just filming everyone.”

Bolaris then went off in a major way online, making some allegations against Wasserman that I’m not going to repeat here as they are just that — allegations.

“Rob Wasserman is a piece of shit,” Bolaris told me on Sunday night. “I hope he sues me.”

Wasserman did not reply to my requests for comment. Two representatives of Cavanaugh’s declined to speak about what happened there on Sunday.

Speaking of the Eagles…

Our birds defeated Baltimore’s birds 24-19. As of Monday morning, bookmakers are giving the Eagles the second or third best odds (depending on the bookmaker) of winning the Super Bowl. The Lions are consistently the odds-on favorite, for now, with some also giving the Chiefs a slight edge. Next up, we play the 3-9 Panthers at home on Sunday. It’s a 1 p.m. game. So far, it looks like a cold, clear day. You can pick up nosebleeds for about $200.

SEPTA’s Fare Hike Now In Effect

If you’re taking SEPTA today, prepare to pay a bit more money if you pay electronically. Cash fare for buses, trolleys, the Market-Frankford El and the Broad Street Line had been $2.50. But those paying electronically saved 50 cents. You can kiss those savings goodbye. Everybody is now paying $2.50 uniformly. Regional Rail fares are also up. Yes, it’s easy to complain about all this. But keep in mind that SEPTA hasn’t increased fares since 2017. Though I’d feel better about paying more if they could just get rid of that piss odor from many of the platforms.

By the Numbers

27: Low temperature today. And I still haven’t turned my heat on, because, well, that’s what sweaters and extra blankets were made for. But given that we’re hitting 23 this week, I feel like it’s only reasonable of me to relent and flip the switch.

$18.8 billion: Wawa’s latest reported annual revenue. That makes it the biggest private company in all of the commonwealth and the 22nd biggest in the nation. So says Forbes. The second biggest in Pennsylvania? Wawa archenemy Sheetz, with $14 billion in venue.

$125: What a box of Christmas cookies will cost you at one Philly restaurant. Don’t be too alarmed: it’s for a good cause.

Local Talent

If you’re one of those people who actually watch Abbott Elementary live on 6 ABC instead of just waiting for it to stream on Hulu like the rest of the world does, hometown hero (and star/creator) Quinta Brunson wants you to know that this week’s special hourlong episode has an earlier start time.

Also, take note that Philly’s official Rocky Day is tomorrow. It’s part of a weeklong Rocky Fest. No word on how enthusiasm might have changed on this after Sylvester Stallone praised President-elect Donald Trump as “the second George Washington.” Vote for who you want. But the second George Washington?! C’mon, Sly. I thought all those punches to your head were fake. Maybe not.