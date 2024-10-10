Here’s How to Get a Free Tree in Philadelphia This Month

Here’s How to Claim Your Free Tree in City of Philadelphia Giveaway

If you’re one of those people who think that government takes more than it gives, I have good news for you. The City of Philadelphia wants to give you a free tree to plant where you live. No strings attached.

There are two tree giveaway events happening in Philadelphia this month. The first is on October 19th at the park at 7801 State Road in Northeast Philadelphia. And the second one is in West Philadelphia on October 26th at the intersection of Cobbs Creek Parkway and Thomas Avenue in Cobbs Creek Park. You have to register in advance, but then you just show up and pick up your free tree.

Tree choices include white oak, black gum, American holly, Appalachian snow dogwood, serviceberry, sourwood, crabapple, elderberry, and sour cherry. This page will help you determine which type is best for your property. Just note that you do need to be a city resident to be eligible and that you must agree to plant the tree only in your yard. If you’re looking for a tree that goes between the sidewalk and street, that’s called a street tree, and there’s a different process for that.

If you don’t have a way to transport a free tree from the pickup point to where you live, the city will actually deliver a tree to you. Not just that: If you are physically unable to plant your tree, the city will help you with that, too.

While we’re on the subject of trees… Check out the ten coolest, oldest, and most storied trees in Philadelphia. If you take good care of it, your free tree could be one of these in 2263.

By the Numbers

$17 million: Federal assistance that the School District of Philadelphia is getting to buy electric school buses. The problem is that, as with all electric vehicles, electric school buses are quieter than their petroleum-energized counterparts. So the bus driver will no longer be able to count on combustion noise to drown out the constant babbling and rude remarks made by the juvenile passengers.

$1 million: Bail set for the Mayfair’s Evgenii Sadrislamov, whom police arrested after investigators found what they are calling a lab for making improvised explosive devices, aka IEDs, in his basement. Sadrislamov was already on probation for a 2020 incident that the DA’s office says was connected to the possession of explosives.

$2.6 million: What disgraced former state senator Vince Fumo just sold his Art Museum-area mansion for. Not a bad chunk of change. Then again, he originally wanted $7 million for it. And guess who actually managed to finally get the house sold? John Bolaris! Yes, that guy!

Local Talent

I’ve told you about Overbrook High School grad Colman Domingo several times before. And his star just continues to rise. Among his many recent honors, Domingo was just named co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, along with Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour. (LeBron James is the honorary chair.) He’s starring in the new Netflix thriller series The Madness, due out in October. And next year, Domingo plays Michael Jackson’s father Joe Jackson in the long-awaited biopic, Michael.