South Philly Sports Complex Gets Huge Boost from Phillies

A few weeks ago, I told you about some huge ideas the folks who operate the South Philadelphia Sports Complex have for the area, as the battle over the proposed Sixers stadium in Center City rages on. Those ideas include everything from a 5,000-seat concert venue to a hotel to apartment and office buildings to a pedestrian connection to FDR Park.

On Thursday — coincidentally, the 20th anniversary of the implosion of Veterans Stadium — those ideas came one step closer to reality thanks to the Phillies, who play their season opener next week. The Phillies announced that the team is partnering with Comcast Spectacor (the company behind the Wells Fargo Center, XFinity Live, the Flyers, etc.) on that vision for the future of the complex.

“The two companies will be partnering to seek approvals and the necessary development rights from the City of Philadelphia for phase two and will work closely with the local community as plans progress,” the Phillies said in a statement.

“When I think about what makes Philadelphia unique, it’s our incredible fan base and tight-knit community,” added Phillies CEO John Middleton. “This project focuses on expanding that community and bringing in more residents, workers and visitors. With the creation of new spaces and experiences, Philadelphians and visitors will have more opportunities to celebrate the passion and pride we have for our city and our teams.”

Speaking of Veterans Stadium

On the anniversary of its implosion, we decided to take a look back at the good, the bad and the ugly that was the Vet. We heard from a fan who survived season tickets in the 700 Level. We talked to a member of the Phillies Hot Pants Patrol. And we remembered a time where you could actually see a concert there — not just any concert, but Madonna — for just $21. You can read our full remembrance of Veterans Stadium here.

Local Talent

Philly drag queen extraordinaire Sapphira Cristal is still killing it on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The smart money has her winning, just as the smart money had Da’Vine Joy Randolph winning the Oscar. And look what happened there. If you want to see Sapphira in the flesh instead of on your TV, she’s hosting a viewing party of the latest episode at the TLA on Friday night.

By the Numbers

0: Days expected to breach 60 degrees in the next seven days. Didn’t somebody say it was spring?

7: Cars a Philly man is accused of stealing with his tow truck — a tow truck police returned to him after he used it to steal a car in 2022. How nice of them.

1,000 percent: Increase in users seen by Overplay, an app made by a Philly native and Penn grad, after said grad just made a deal with Mark Cuban on Shark Tank.

From the Nothin’-Good Sports Desk …

The Sixers kicked off a four-game road trip to the far West with a game against the Suns that didn’t exactly start out as a score-fest; we were ahead 23-21 at the close of the first quarter. In the second, Phoenix pulled ahead by as much as 15 as Grayson Allen et al. started hitting threes and we went chilly.

At the half, we were down 60-47, and they got stronger and we got weaker. Allen just kept hitting. We rallied in the last quarter and outscored the Suns, 36-25, but it was too little, too late. I have no highlights for ya. Final score: 115-102. It’s gonna be a long road trip.

Did the Phillies Play?

Good question. Taijuan Walker started for us against the Orioles and was yanked two outs into the second; he wound up with seven earned runs. It only got worse from there; the Phils were down 13-4 at the close of the seventh inning and wound up right there. “Atrocious pitching,” Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker agreed, and it was. They challenge the Rays this afternoon at 1:05. On the plus side — maybe — it’s a week until Opening Day.

And in College Hoops?

In NIT action last night, St. Joe’s was up on top-seeded Seton Hall at the half, 40-37, in the Pirates’ house in Jersey, but the home team pulled ahead of the Hawks with just minutes left in the game. The Hawks fought back to a three-point lead with seconds remaining before Seton Hall tied it on a three and a last-second Hawk shot was blocked: overtime! The Pirates prevailed in the end, 75-72, but it was a great game.

As for Villanova, top-seeded in their bracket, they hosted VCU in a game marred early by ’Cats turnovers. But they kept it close and were only down 31-30 at the break, then skooched into the lead early in the second half. It got ugly at the end, as VCU went in front with an 8-0 run and ’Nova just … faded, in this weird season of theirs. A 70-61 loss.

And that’s the close of the City 6 college-hoops season.

How About Soccer News?

The U.S. Men’s National Team plays Jamaica in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Flyers also play.

All Philly Today sports desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.