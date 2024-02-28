Huge Changes Planned at South Philly Sports Complex

The owner reportedly has a $2.5 billion plan in the works. Plus: Is that 64 degrees we see in the forecast?

Huge Changes Coming to the South Philly Sports Complex

While the battle over the proposed Sixers arena continues to unfold in Center City, the owners of the South Philadelphia sports complex, where the Sixers currently play basketball, have big, big plans for that area. Big in the range of $2.5 billion.

Those plans include a 5,000-seat concert venue, upgrades to Xfinity Live, and a hotel and restaurants. There’s also talk of apartment buildings and office buildings and a potential pedestrian connection to FDR Park, which is currently undergoing its own transformation.

There’s no clear timeline for some of the bigger-ticket items, but upgrades to Xfinity Live are already underfoot. Those upgrades include improvements and additions to the exterior areas, such as terraces and areas to gather for — let’s hope! — a big watch party for the next Super Bowl or World Series.

Xfinity Live expects to roll those changes out in phases. These upgrades, some seen below, are expected to account for about $12 million of the larger plan.

“We are excited to announce several major enhancements to continue making Xfinity Live and South Philadelphia a premier, dynamic destination for fans in Philadelphia to celebrate and experience the best in sports and entertainment,” Wells Fargo Center prez Phil Laws said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last year, Comcast Spectacor unveiled many changes and upgrades to the Wells Fargo Center as part of a dramatic $400 million transformation. You can read more about those changes here and here. Gritty’s Chaos Corner, anyone?

This Sounds Like It Could Have Ended Badly

Police in Montco recently arrested a man who they say was standing outside his ex-girlfriend’s house at night with a gun, plenty of bullets, and night-vision goggles. Because who doesn’t keep night-vision goggles around? Turns out the guy has a past rape conviction. And he’s not allowed to own a gun because of his criminal past. Well, guess what? When authorities searched his home following the goggles incident, they say, they found several other guns, bulletproof vests and a silencer. He’s being held on $250,000 bail.

By the Numbers

1: Number of races that could determine whether Democrats retain control of the 203-seat Pennsylvania House or whether it will flip red.

3: Days in the next week with forecasted highs in the 60s.

$440,000: What a stylish four-bedroom South Philly trinity will cost you these days. Just make sure you leave room for a Peloton, because this home is within walking distance of Claudio’s, Isgro Pastries, etc. …

Reader Mail

I have to say, yesterday’s story about the Girl Scouts trying to sell cookies at Suburban Square was pretty damn entertaining. On the one hand, you had this Suburban Square executive asking the Girl Scouts to move, although we later find out that she actually offered them another place at Suburban Square (outside of Shake Shack) where they could sell their cookies. And on the other hand, you have the father of the Girl Scout in question, who pulls out the I know my rights! card when he refuses to relocate.

Lots of comments and reader mail about this. But I picked out a couple of favorites.

James J. summed it up pretty neatly with this one-liner: “How did you find a story where everyone is literally the worst?”

And Christine F. (OK, I normally just use an initial for the last name, but this is the conservative columnist Christine Flowers) weighed in as follows:

Sorry this father sounds like an asshole. The executive gave him options, I know Suburban Square. Shake Shack is an equally central location, and the father filming the event is the usual, yawn, “MY RIGHTS ARE BEING VIOLATED” schmuck I see all of the time screaming about his own rights and prerogatives. The executive was doing what she needed to do in order to appease a paying tenant, so honestly, this is a ridiculous non event. I feel horrible for the psychologically scarred Brownies who will need therapy. And as a Brownie back in the day (GET OFF MY LAWN!) I never needed a parent to do my legwork for me.

In other news, there was the story about Villanova student Nalin Haley, the insult-hurling son of Nikki Haley, who, yes, is still running against Donald Trump. I ran that story last week and got quite a bit of feedback that then died down. Until this came in yesterday from Joe C.:

I have long enjoyed Philly magazine for many reasons, but your political jab at Nikki Haley’s son is a real downer. I really don’t want Philly magazine to become one of the many outlets for partisan politics.

Joe, you’ll be happy to know that I/we rarely write about national politics. But when the grown son of a major political candidate voluntarily thrusts himself into the spotlight by engaging in dirty politics and then I find out he’s a Villanova student, yeah, I’m going to write about that.

And From the Doop-Yeah! Sports Desk …

The Sixers were in Boston last night to play the top-ranked Celtics, who had won their last eight straight. We were still without Joel and RoCo, but against all odds, the teams were tied 30-30 after the first quarter, and the Celts only led 53-51 at the half. But Boston went to town in the third quarter. The Sixers put up a valiant effort, and Tobias Harris did this:

Tobias Harris cuts it to 2 in the 4Q on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Grwd5paHK7 — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2024

But Boston went on to score 16 straight points, and in the end, it was their 117-99 win. Tyrese Maxey had another good game, ahead of all scorers with 32 points; Ricky Council IV had 16 in 19 good minutes.

In better news, rumor has it that Embiid could return to the team sooner than some of us thought.

Woj: Sixers expect Joel Embiid back in late-March pic.twitter.com/yG60otjsmh — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 27, 2024

How’d the Phils Do?

They clung to the single run they put up in the third inning for the longest time and held the Twins scoreless even as they tacked on two more in the seventh. But Minnesota fought back to score three in the bottom of the ninth, and the game ended in a 3-3 tie. Cristopher Sanchez went two scoreless innings in the start; centerfielder David Dahl hit a homer. We face the Braves today at 1:05.

Any Doop News?

The Union took on Deportivo Saprisso again in the CONCACAF Champions Cup at a rainy Subaru Park, and the visitors scored first, in the 14th minute. Andre Blake was still out with his hamstring pull, so Oliver Semmle was in goal again. Julián Carranza tied it up three minutes later, and Quinn Sullivan put us ahead at the 26-minute mark, but damn if Saprisso didn’t tie it up two minutes after that. The guests went ahead again in the 62nd, 3-2, which tied up the two teams on points. So even though it was 3-2 at the whistle, the aggregate was tied at five points each, and we had overtime again. Jack Elliott had been hit with a red card in overage, so we were down a man, but damn:

UHRE!!! MIKAEL UHRE IN EXTRA TIME!!! pic.twitter.com/agTngfm4PR — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) February 28, 2024

Damion Lowe got a yellow in the second overage for protesting too much on what he thought should have been a Philly corner, and Kai Wagner nearly did a minute later on what he thought should have been a foul as things were getting chippy. A wild flurry at Saprissa’s goal — shots, deflections, bounces off the crossbar and the upright — made for a furious lead-up to a fantastic block by Semmle to hold on and send the Union through. Doop!

And in College Hoops?

In last night’s Main Line showdown with Georgetown, Villanova’s T.J. Bamba was out with a facial fracture suffered in the Wildcats’ Saturday loss to Connecticut. The ’Cats jumped out to an early lead, up 41-19 at the half, which ended with a shoving match that drew technical fouls on each team. These are not the Hoyas of old, and they never got into the game. Final score: 75-47 Villanova; Eric Dixon finished with 22, leading all scorers. The ’Cats needed that win; NCAA tourney hopes still alive! Tonight brings La Salle at Duquesne at 7 p.m. and Temple at Rice at 8 p.m.

The Flyers also played.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.