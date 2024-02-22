Meet Nikki Haley’s Insult-Hurling Villanova Son

The candidate steers clear of name-calling. Her Main Line son? Not so much.

Meet Nalin Haley, Nikki Haley’s Insult-Hurling Villanova University Son

The younger children and grandchildren of presidents and presidential candidates tend to stay in the background, particularly when they’re still in high school and college. We didn’t hear much about Tiffany Trump while she was at the University of Pennsylvania. Well, nothing we could report. And most folks didn’t realize that President Biden’s granddaughter was at Penn until he showed up to visit her and take her to Parc. These people lead private lives that are, generally, respected. But Nalin Haley, the son of presidential candidate Nikki Haley, is different.

Nalin is a senior at Villanova University, studying political science. “He’s more charming than most guys on campus his age” is how one person at Villanova, who asked not to be named, put it when I asked her about him. But “charming” isn’t exactly the word one would use to describe Nalin when he’s on the campaign trail with his presidential-candidate mom.

Nikki Haley is, relatively speaking, a respectful voice when she’s campaigning. But as some national press outlets have noted of late, Nalin Haley is channeling some of the disrespectful rhetoric and name-calling that’s become so common since Donald Trump entered the fray.

He called South Carolina Senator Tim Scott “Senator Judas.” That’s a reference to Scott backing Trump despite the fact that Nikki Haley appointed him to the Senate.

Nalin Haley has referred to former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as “Vivague Ramaslimey.” That sounds like a nickname only Trump himself could come up with. He’s also teased Ramaswamy for his receding hairline. Nalin Haley even compared Ramaswamy to Pennywise, the terrifying clown from Stephen King’s It. Later, he apologized … to Pennywise. “Pennywise is a lot less creepy. A lot less of a clown. And he has a much better hairline than he does.”

The subject of Nalin Haley’s attacks on Senator Scott came up last weekend on Face the Nation. On the show, Scott said, “Politics makes people and their families desperate.” Nalin Haley was quick to retort on Twitter. “No what’s desperate is you abandoning your values to try and score a VP position,” he wrote. “You can be upset by my comments all you want. But I haven’t said anything worse than what Trump has said about you while you’re on stage next to him campaigning for him.”

In addition to his presence on Twitter, Nalin Haley has a public Instagram account, as opposed to the private kind that somebody in his position might tend to have. There, you can see him sporting a Biggie Smalls shirt in Hoboken, smoking a fat cigar in Charleston, and chillin’ with Benjamin Netanyahu.

So what’s next for Nalin Haley? I tried to ask him that, but he didn’t respond to a request for comment. Maybe he’s busy writing his weekly fund-raising letters asking for $5 at a time, as he does. As for his mom, she refuses to drop out of the race, against all odds.

Beware the Norovirus

If your stomach suddenly starts feeling unsettled and you soon find yourself clutching the rim of a toilet bowl, it might not be the supermarket sushi you scarfed down last night. You could be one of the many people in our region suffering from a highly contagious, rapidly spreading and terrible-sounding stomach bug. Good luck!

Local Talent

Philadelphia “celebrity chef” Jose Garces turned up this week on the Season 5 premiere of Tournament of Champions on the Food Network. Context clues will probably tell you that this is a televised cooking competition featuring acclaimed chefs. Garces took on chef and frequent Chopped judge Marc Murphy. The judges gave the chefs salmon, sweet onions, habaneros and a blender, with instructions to deliver some “char.” Alas, Garces lost to Murphy, though some watchers on Reddit claim Garces was “robbed.” It’s okay, Jose: We’ll always have Amada.

By the Numbers

5: Days of the workweek that Mayor Cherelle Parker wants to see city workers return to their offices. Meaning say bye-bye to work-from-home. And many of those workers aren’t too keen on that idea.

$16: What it will cost you to play one round of putt-putt at a high-tech indoor mini-golf spot that just opened in Center City.

$1 billion: Tax revenue that could be lost by Philadelphia and Pennsylvania due to the proposed new Sixers arena. That’s according to a new analysis.

And From the Hoop-It-Up Sports Desk …

The Sixers are back — finally! — from the All-Star break tonight, playing the visiting Knicks at 7 p.m. Fresh off the injured list will be Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and Nico Batum, thank heaven. Not back — yet — will be Joel Embiid. The game could be newly acquired Kyle Lowry’s homecoming; the Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova grad and Philly native says he’s “excited” to be with the team.

In Birds talk, the internets were abuzz with gossip about a theory that Big Dom’s banishment completely frazzled coach Nick Sirianni, who couldn’t control himself or his emotions on the sideline in his absence. Eh, you be the judge.

Nick Sirianni is a joke💀 pic.twitter.com/37qa0WJ9Un — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) February 21, 2024

Any College Hoops News?

La Salle led St. Bonaventure last night at the half, 36-28, though the Bonnies had a far better record (16-9 compared to La Salle’s 12-14). The Explorers extended that lead considerably in the second half, and the Bonnies never came back in what ended as a 72-59 blowout. Daeshon Shepherd had a 23-point game:

St. Joe’s, meantime, was barely ahead of visiting George Washington halfway through, 44-43, and the Colonials clawed their way on top in the second as the Hawks cooled off. St. Joe’s tied it back up with seven minutes left, regained the lead at 68-66, pushed it to four with a minute to go and the crowd on its feet … A long three by James Bishop brought GW to within one, but frosh Xzayvier Brown sank two foul shots, the Colonials turned the ball over, and the Hawks hung in there for the victory. Great game.

Tonight’s schedule takes Drexel to Hofstra for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

The Flyers also played.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.