Just Listed: Double Trinity in Bella Vista

This house, a great example of DIY interior design, offers all the vitality of the Italian Market with none of the crowds and noise.

Many Philadelphians can tell you that as little as a half-block can make a big difference.

And in this case, that half block makes this Bella Vista double trinity house for sale a real winner.

It sits on South Darien Street, just a half block east of South 9th Street. That means you have Philly’s great street food market right around the corner. But because it’s a half block away, it also means that you won’t get the Italian Market crowds or noise on the weekends.

How utterly convenient. And how utterly comfortable.

Comfortable because this house was created by fusing two separate trinities into a single dwelling. That means you have space to both relax and entertain on the main floor.

The living room has space to both unwind after a day’s work and entertain friends and relatives.

Similarly, the modern eat-in kitchen can handle a dining table that seats four.

The upper two floors contain four bedrooms and one bathroom. The bathroom is clean and up to date, with a multi-function shower head.

As you peruse these photos, you may have noticed by now that this Bella Vista double trinity house for sale has an owner with a keen eye for design and eclectic tastes in furnishings. The living room, for instance, featured both vintage furniture and lighting and modern items that complemented the vintage stuff.

The primary bedroom displays the same sensibility, with a mix of furniture that creates a unified whole. The room has enough space for a work desk and reading nook. (If you want more work-from-home space, you could always turn the smallest of the four bedrooms into a home office.)

Next to this bedroom on the top floor is another bedroom clearly designed for someone who loves music.

The screen made from vintage vinyl LPs is truly inspired.

Another reason you enjoy peace and quiet just half a block from the Italian Market living here is that the 900 block of South Darien Street is one of those pedestrian-only lanes sprinkled liberally around Bella Vista.

And if you want to venture beyond 9th Street, you will find plenty of enticements within walking distance. Three nearby SEPTA bus routes can take you to others further away.

This Bella Vista double trinity house for sale, then, offers a lot at a reasonable price. It also has a discreet hatch that lets you get large pieces of furniture upstairs. But you might be able to spare yourself the trouble of hauling furniture in by discussing the possibility of buying what’s already here from the owner, who is willing to consider offers. Do that and you will get cool, eclectic interior design without having to hire an interior designer.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 1,260

SALE PRICE: $440,000

OTHER STUFF: If you would like to see this place for yourself, you will need to attend one of the open houses posted on the listing, for no private showings can be arranged. The next open house is this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

911 S. Darien St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Narkis Izraelov and Frank DeFazio | Center City Team | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]