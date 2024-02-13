Feds Crack Down on Rogue South Philly Drone Pilot

Feds Crack Down on Rogue South Philly Drone Pilot Michael DiCiurcio

South Philadelphia resident Michael DiCiurcio flies drones all around Philadelphia and posts videos of his drone-flying for all the world to see on his YouTube channel, Philly Drone Life. He spends a lot of time doing this. Many drone pilots post flight videos. But DiCiurcio’s are a bit different.

First, he does his best to add comic narration that usually veers into the silly and over-the-top, and his South Philly accent on the videos is priceless. Second, he does things like intentionally crashing his drones (including into himself — at 40 miles per hour, no less), purposefully flying through terrible weather (the worse, the better), and chasing after birds, all while he solicits donations from fans so he can continue his droning. It’s as if DiCiurcio binged a few seasons of Jackass, bought a drone and started filming.

Well, you can’t just do whatever you want with a drone. The FAA regulates drone-flying, just as it regulates the flying of any aircraft. You need a license to legally fly a drone. There’s an exam you have to pass. And the FAA has a plethora of rules designed to make sure that your drone-flying doesn’t endanger lives or property.

In documents filed on Friday at Philadelphia’s federal courthouse, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jacqueline Romero alleged that DiCiurcio violated controlled airspace around Philadelphia International Airport, intentionally flew during dangerous conditions, flew in such a “reckless” manner that he lost control of his drone with people down below, operated his drone perilously close to the William Penn statue atop City Hall and the Comcast Technology Center, nearly hit a church steeple on one flight, piloted his drone much higher than is allowed, and, yes, “chased and harassed” the poor birds.

Romero maintains that the FAA repeatedly warned DiCiurcio and that the agency “counseled and educated” him, but to no avail. She’s seeking an injunction to put a stop to DiCiurcio’s illegal drone maneuvers. And she’s also asking the judge to enforce a $1,501-per-violation fine which, as she tallies it, comes to $182,004.

DiCiurcio, who does not appear to be represented by an attorney at this time, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. But none of this is news to him. The FAA has been going after him since 2019. Moral of the story, writes a drone enthusiast on one of the many droning message boards out there: “Don’t ignore the FAA when they’re trying to reach out to you.”

Penn Dives Into AI

The University of Pennsylvania was home to the world’s first digital computer, ENIAC. And now, Penn will be home to the country’s first Ivy League undergraduate degree in artificial intelligence. Penn Engineering made the announcement on Tuesday morning. The new bachelor’s-degree program begins in Fall 2024. And if you’re wondering how much said degree will cost you, a four-year degree at Penn goes for something like $340,000 these days.

Does Philly Need More Rocky

Kathryn Ott Lovell certainly thinks so. The CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation (she used to work for the city) is planning “the most epic Rocky celebration of all time” for 2026, an event that she says could compare to Austin’s famous South by Southwest Festival. So that’s the World Cup, the semiquincentennial, and total Rocky mania? 2026 in Philly is going to be interesting, to say the least.

By the Numbers

6:11 a.m.: Time this morning when my kids’ school announced a snow day — and with no virtual school requirement. Yay! The Philadelphia School District, meanwhile, operated on a two-hour delay, while Lower Merion School District went virtual. Booo!

36: Hours workers will close the southbound side of I-95 between I-676 and the Morris Street on-ramp later this month. No, this has nothing to do with the I-95 collapse. That was further north. This is all about the exciting I-95 capping project:

Local Talent

There were lots and lots of Super Bowl commercials, but the most-watched one appears to have been the Booking.com commercial from our own Tina Fey. Also among the most-watched commercials: the one featuring Jenkintown’s Bradley Cooper and his delightful mom.

And we just learned that 72-year-old retired astronaut Marsha Ivins, a graduate of Nether Providence High School in Delco, is being inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame. She’s logged more than 1,300 hours in space. And suddenly you’re not felling so productive.

And from the Down-to-the-Wire Sports Desk …

The Sixers were in Cleveland last night to face the Cavaliers, starting Kelly Oubre Jr., Buddy Hield, Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed and K.J. Martin, who was in for Tobias Harris, who tweaked his hip on Saturday. Also out: Nic Batum and De’Anthony Melton. It was score-and-answer, score-and-answer in the early going, as the first quarter ended with the Sixers on top (barely), 34-33. For once, fan tone online was … well, a sort of grudging awe at how good the team looked.

Especially when being guarded by former teammate Bang-Bang Niang. “The fans here are stunned,” Kate Scott noted, to see the Sixers “torching” their red-hot Cavs. Martin got hit with a T for hanging off the rim and could only laugh.

Sixers were up 66-62 at the half. They stretched that lead to nine in the third before the Cavs regrouped and took a 77-76 lead. More score-and-answer before Hield racked up his fourth foul late in the third. On the plus side, Niang got a T, too, for a foul called on his hip-check of Tyrese that he argued too strenuously about.

The fourth began with the Cavs proverbially clinging to a one-point lead, 91-90. Oubre was keeping us in it with 21 halfway through. One more T on Max Strus, and we were up 110-104 with 4:44 left. And then it all changed in a heartbeat as Hield fouled out: four-point lead, 30 seconds to go. The Cavs’ third three-point try fell: one-point game, 15 seconds left. This is why we have ulcers, Philly. A Cleveland foul on Ricky Council IV: He makes the first. He makes the second! Three-point game, 10 seconds remaining.

Foul on Maxey. He misses the first. He sinks the second. Seven seconds on the clock. The Cavs, we are reminded, have won 17 of their last 18 games. But we didn’t want a moral victory. We got the right kind instead, 123-121! The last game before the All-Star Game is Wednesday night — Valentine’s Day — when we host the Heat at 7 p.m.

Any College Hoops News?

Just that I lied to you and said La Salle faced Davidson last night. That’s tonight, at 7 p.m. Sorry, Explorers fans.

The Flyers also played.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.