Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner Dislikes Phish As Much As You Do

The frontman and pianist talks music, South Philly, and being buds with Elton John.

Not too many current Philadelphia musicians can say that they are friends with Elton John and favorites of Barack Obama. But then there is Adam Weiner, the frontman and pianist of Low Cut Connie. The band plays two shows at Ardmore Music Hall in December. And we caught up with Weiner to hear more.

Having the last name “Weiner” … was fucking awful as a child but amazing as an adult.

Growing up in South Jersey was … an adventure that my therapist is helping me deal with.

I moved to Philly … because it’s the best fucking city on earth. I’ve also lived in New York, Memphis, Montreal and Austin.

These days, I live … right near Pat’s and Geno’s. It’s never boring.

My favorite thing about South Philly … is that you know exactly where you stand with people. There’s just so much attitude.

If you ask me to describe the sound of Low Cut Connie, I will say … rock-and-roll. Not rock. Rock. And. Roll.

I started taking piano lessons … when I was six. But I was horrible at reading music, so I wound up teaching myself by ear.

My most prized material possession is … my Baldwin piano that has followed me to 10 different houses. I also take a 400-pound piano named Nellie to every gig, all over the world. Before Nellie, I had Shondra, which I played 1,000 gigs on.

The last time I had a regular job was … nine years ago. I was a teacher.

If I could pick one musician, living or dead, to open for, I would have to pick … James Brown.

To duet with … Etta James.

The first album I bought with my own money was … Bobby Brown’s first solo album. Still good!

My current playlist includes … Celia Cruz, Iggy Pop, Cardi B, and a lot of music from South America.

I buy most of my clothes at … Calvin Klein.

The best thing about this biz is … making people happy every single night.

The worst is … that the industry has been taken over by big tech and corporate interests that don’t actually like music. It’s all about data and “content,” not creativity.

The fastest I’ve ever written a song was … five minutes. I have a few of those!

If you’re taking me out to lunch, let’s go to … 4th Street Deli. Leftovers for days.

My favorite city to play other than Philly is … Minneapolis, Prince’s hometown. I’m a massive fan.

The last time I went to Wawa … I got cubed watermelon, unsweetened iced tea and two bananas.

The most famous people I’ve met have been … Barack Obama, who put us on his playlist in 2015. Elton John, who has been one of our biggest supporters. And Bruce Springsteen. I know how much you love Bruce Springsteen, Victor. [Laughs]

The furthest I’ve been from Philly has been … Bangkok, just for fun. The furthest I’ve played is Berlin. But the outgoing president of Slovakia just invited us to play Bratislava!

Next year, I’ll be … launching a new radio show on WXPN and hosting and taping variety shows at the Mann Center.

My relationship status is … none of your business!

One band I never need to hear again is … Phish. I am completely allergic to Phish. And Coldplay, which is good music to shop at Target to but nothing else.

Published as “One of Us: Adam Weiner” in the December 2023/January 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.