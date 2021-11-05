ThinkFest 2021: Screenwriter Brad Ingelsby Talks Philadelphia on Film

Tune into ThinkFest on Tuesday, November 9th at 4 p.m. for our discussion with Brad Ingelsby.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

You didn’t need to be from Philly to become obsessed with Brad Ingelsby’s HBO crime series Mare of Easttown. Of course, if you were from around these parts, then identifying all of the Philly-area connections made for an amusing sideshow within a detective show: the accents! Wawa hoagies! Establishing shots of Delco!

Needless to say, there have been more than a few filmed-in-Philly moments in movies and on TV that linger in our collective memory. One measure of such obsession is whether police have had to warn fans to stop visiting filming locations from the show, and, well, Mare of Easttown checks that box. It’s safe to say the show is well on its way to Philly-classic status.

So join us for a special ThinkFest Panel on November 9th in which Ingelsby discusses the legacy of Philadelphia on film, why the region makes for such an appealing setting, what it was like shooting Mare in the region, and undoubtedly the most important question of all: Why doesn’t Mare drink Yuengling?

Stay tuned this week as we roll out more information about this year’s panels and speakers. ThinkFest 2021 will take place on November 8th through November 12th at noon and 4 p.m. daily on YouTube Premieres. This event is virtual, free and open to the public.

Take a look at the full lineup and register here