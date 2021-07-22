Here’s How Much Philly Arts Venues Received of $6.8 Billion in COVID-Relief Grants
From $10 million for the Kimmel Center to $1 million for a popular Main Line rock club, this is how the federal government is doling out “shuttered venue” cash in our region.
For many months during COVID, it was tough to rely on the restaurant industry for income, as countless articles and TV news segments have documented. But restaurants could still do takeout, deliveries and outdoor seating. This by no means made them whole, but it helped. On the other hand, the in-person arts and entertainment industry was completely and utterly eviscerated. That’s where the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program comes in.
Like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that many Philadelphia-area businesses took advantage of, SVOG is a financial rescue effort administered by the federal Small Business Association (SBA). Qualifying businesses and organizations that were forced to shut down for months on end due to COVID could apply for grants.
The grants are awarded based on gross earned revenue in 2019. The SBA says grantees can receive 45 percent of that documented revenue, with individual grants maxing out at $10 million.
Eligible entities include live venue operators and promoters, theatrical producers, museums, zoos, movie theaters, and talent representatives.
Just as with PPP, SVOG comes with plenty of strings attached and hurdles to jump. One applicant told me the process was “long and tedious to an extreme.” Another called it “nearly impossible.” And one Philly music venue owner told me a few months ago that he simply gave up. He never applied. But plenty of venues, producers and promoters did, as you’ll see below.
As part of the vetting process, applicants must sign a certification that includes their intended date of reopening. Some applicants, like Center City’s Chris’ Jazz Cafe and Ardmore Music Hall on the Main Line, have already reopened. Others have yet to reopen but have clear reopening schedules in place, like the Kimmel Center, which is expected to once again open its doors in September. And then there are more than a few venues that haven’t publicly announced reopening plans. According to a representative we spoke with from the SBA, if they don’t reopen, they can expect to hear from the feds.
Of all of the applications received, the SBA has come to a decision on 95 percent of them and most of the funds have already been handed out. Recipients have until December 31st to spend the money on allowable expenses, which include things like payroll, rent, utilities, maintenance, taxes, advertising, and fees for independent contractors, like, say, a band that comes and plays at your venue.
Nationwide, SVOG awards have topped $6.8 billion. In Pennsylvania, the feds have given out more than $207 million. That amounted to about $93 million in the Greater Philadelphia area, which, for these purposes, we’re defining as the counties of Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester. And in Philadelphia proper, SVOG payments just hit about $80 million.
Below, by county, is the complete list of local recipients as of press time.
Note: In some cases, we’ve changed the name of the recipient from the formal entity, a name that oftentimes means nothing to you, to the name under which the entity does business. And in a small handful of instances, the grants may cover multiple venues that are organized under one LLC or nonprofit. Addresses and cities provided are mailing addresses used on the SVOG application and not always the address of the venue itself.
Philadelphia SVOG Recipients
|Amount
|Entity
|Address
|$10,000,000
|Kimmel Center
|1500 Walnut Street
|$8,000,000
|Franklin Institute
|222 North 20th Street
|$8,000,000
|Philadelphia Zoo
|3400 West Girard Avenue
|$7,463,288
|Walnut Street Theatre
|825 Walnut St
|$7,247,121
|The Philadelphia Orchestra
|1 South Broad Street
|$6,897,979
|Mann Center
|123 South Broad Street
|$5,650,273
|Philadelphia Museum of Art
|2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
|$2,634,291
|NOTO
|1209 Vine Street
|$2,343,878
|Union Transfer
|1026 Spring Garden Street
|$2,094,809
|Platinum Productions
|6347 Chew Avenue
|$1,992,509
|Please Touch Museum
|4231 Avenue of the Republic
|$1,821,002
|Barnes Foundation
|2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
|$1,683,995
|Helium Comedy Club
|2031 Sansom Street
|$1,361,389
|Pennsylvania Ballet
|100 South Broad Street
|$1,223,205
|Museum of the American Revolution
|101 South 3rd Street
|$1,171,174
|Philly Pops
|1518 Walnut Street
|$944,382
|MilkBoy Center City
|1100 Chestnut Street
|$905,960
|Dope Shows
|4925 Sansom Street
|$905,733
|Philadelphia Film Society
|1412 Chestnut Street
|$642,179
|Underground Arts
|1200 Callowhill Street
|$617,396
|The Arena
|7 West Ritner Street
|$609,535
|Magic Gardens
|1020 South Street
|$565,100
|Philadelphia Folksong Society
|6156 Ridge Avenue
|$530,173
|Silk City
|435 Spring Garden Street
|$449,502
|FringeArts
|140 North Columbus Boulevard
|$418,663
|Chris' Jazz Cafe
|1421 Sansom Street
|$351,687
|Philadelphia Theatre Company
|215 South Broad Street
|$313,536
|The Barbary
|951 Frankford Avenue
|$309,880
|Philly Improv Theater
|2030 Sansom Street
|$309,179
|The Wilma Theater
|265 South Broad Street
|$225,055
|Insectarium
|8046 Frankford Avenue
|$206,919
|Lantern Theater Company
|1015 Chestnut Street
|$202,800
|Kung Fu Necktie
|1248 North Front Street
|$172,075
|Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia
|1520 Locust Street
|$149,481
|Quintessence Theatre Group
|7137 Germantown Avenue
|$121,112
|Enchantment Theatre Company
|100 South Broad Street
|$109,072
|Interact Theatre Company
|302 South Hicks Street
|$106,713
|Mask & Wig Club
|310 South Quince Street
|$100,549
|Theatre Exile
|1340 South 13th Street
|$100,127
|1812 Productions
|2329 South 3rd Street
|$98,973
|Philly PACK
|233 Federal Street
|$95,594
|Philadelphia Clef Club
|736 South Broad Street
|$90,394
|Opera Philadelphia
|1420 Locust Street
|$66,751
|John Graves Productions
|1214 South Street
|$62,180
|Tempesta di Mare
|1034 Carpenter Street
|$54,829
|Mendelssohn Club
|416 Queen Street
|$54,317
|The VZA
|951 Frankford Ave
|$51,065
|Arch Street Meeting House Preservation Trust
|320 Arch Street
|$44,037
|Bloktoberfest
|739 South 13th Street
|$43,808
|The Stagecrafters
|8130 Germantown Avenue
|$39,140
|Pseudonym Productions
|6702 Wayne Avenue
|$35,413
|Just Mike the Poet
|1931 Mifflin Street
|$34,649
|Jeanne Ruddy Dance
|1515 Brandywine Street
|$33,025
|EgoPo Classic Theater
|317 Dickinson Street
|$30,477
|Head Booking
|869 North Lawrence Street
|$24,139
|Francisco Collazo
|1800 North Front Street
|$22,919
|Tiny Dynamite
|7060 Greenhill Road
|$15,440
|Painted Bride
|230 Vine Street
|$11,727
|Mauckingbird Theatre Company
|8708 Prospect Avenue
|$10,017
|Mamadele Foundation
|224 West Walnut Lane
|$2,865
|Pier Entertainment
|1939 Fairmount Avenue
Montgomery County SVOG Recipients
|Amount
|Entity
|City
|$1,439,553
|Rose Tours & Travel
|Rockledge
|$1,170,121
|Ardmore Music Hall
|Ardmore
|$1,021,914
|Water Town Cinema
|Lansdale
|$1,005,203
|Bryn Mawr Film Institute
|Bryn Mawr
|$313,752
|Reel Cinema Narberth
|Narberth
|$250,128
|Act II Playhouse
|AMBLER
|$183,551
|Jong Ho Park
|Lansdale
|$181,823
|Big Bloc Entertainment
|GLENSIDE
|$153,024
|Cheltenham Center for the Arts
|Cheltenham
|$146,962
|Steel River Playhouse
|Pottstown
|$140,544
|Soul Joel Productions
|Collegeville
|$129,619
|Theatre Horizon
|Norristown
|$112,979
|Conservatory of Music and Dance
|Norristown
|$93,739
|Smoke and Mirrors Magic Theater
|Huntingdon Valley
|$76,659
|Montgomery Theater
|Souderton
|$47,615
|Pottstown Dance Theatre
|Pottstown
|$44,562
|Storybook Musical Theatre
|Abington
|$21,335
|Joanne Rile Artists Management
|Jenkintown
Delaware County SVOG Recipients
|Amount
|Entity
|City
|$715,020
|Media Theatre
|Media
|$297,810
|Reel Cinemas Anthony Wayne
|Wayne
|$204,141
|Global Entertainment & Marketing Planners
|Clifton Heights
|$160,770
|Comedy Sportz
|Havertown
|$127,004
|Midnight Sun Company
|Newtown Square
|$123,298
|Hedgerow Theatre
|Rose Valley
|$113,732
|August Productions
|Saint Davids
|$112,794
|Kelly Music for Life
|Havertown
|$49,514
|FATA Booking Agency
|Wallingford
|$22,314
|Jamey's House of Music
|Lansdowne
|$16,673
|Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra
|Lansdowne
|$16,540
|Sphinx Management Group
|Upper Darby
Bucks County SVOG Recipients
|Amount
|Entity
|City
|City
|$855,458
|Sellersville Theater
|136 N Main St, PO Box 423
|Sellersville
|$459,551
|New Hope Winery
|6123 Lower York Road
|New Hope
|$311,351
|Bristol Riverside Theater
|120 Radcliffe Street
|Bristol
|$247,556
|Grand-Valley Holdings
|2785 N Old Bethlehem Pk
|Quakertown
|$247,019
|Valley of Fear
|750 Second Street Pike
|Richboro
|$246,338
|Friends of Washington Crossing Park
|P.O. Box 1776
|Washington Crossing
|$212,805
|Rockets Band Inc.
|1232 Colts Ln
|Yardley
|$192,969
|Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts
|PO BOX 199
|Carversville
|$156,805
|Bucks County Children's Museum
|500 Union Square Drive
|New Hope
|$107,361
|Newtown Theatre
|120 North State Street
|Newtown
|$12,667
|Renew Theaters
|91 E. Court St
|Doylestown
Chester County SVOG Recipients
|Amount
|Entity
|City
|$545,433
|Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center
|West Chester
|$445,525
|Colonial Theatre
|Phoenixville
|$350,050
|People's Light & Theatre Company
|Malvern
|$266,704
|Tilted Axes
|West Chester
|$129,682
|The Soundbank
|Phoenixville
|$121,482
|Kennett Flash
|Kennett Square
|$45,009
|Chaplin's Music Cafe
|Spring City
|$12,706
|Kimberton Arts Alliance
|Kimberton
|$11,449
|Revival Productions
|Coatesville
|$11,250
|Society for the Preservation of Barbershop Quartet Singing
|West Chester
|$1,312
|Vibe Star Entertainment
|Phoenixville