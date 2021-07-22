Here’s How Much Philly Arts Venues Received of $6.8 Billion in COVID-Relief Grants

From $10 million for the Kimmel Center to $1 million for a popular Main Line rock club, this is how the federal government is doling out “shuttered venue” cash in our region.

For many months during COVID, it was tough to rely on the restaurant industry for income, as countless articles and TV news segments have documented. But restaurants could still do takeout, deliveries and outdoor seating. This by no means made them whole, but it helped. On the other hand, the in-person arts and entertainment industry was completely and utterly eviscerated. That’s where the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program comes in.

Like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that many Philadelphia-area businesses took advantage of, SVOG is a financial rescue effort administered by the federal Small Business Association (SBA). Qualifying businesses and organizations that were forced to shut down for months on end due to COVID could apply for grants.

The grants are awarded based on gross earned revenue in 2019. The SBA says grantees can receive 45 percent of that documented revenue, with individual grants maxing out at $10 million.

Eligible entities include live venue operators and promoters, theatrical producers, museums, zoos, movie theaters, and talent representatives.

Just as with PPP, SVOG comes with plenty of strings attached and hurdles to jump. One applicant told me the process was “long and tedious to an extreme.” Another called it “nearly impossible.” And one Philly music venue owner told me a few months ago that he simply gave up. He never applied. But plenty of venues, producers and promoters did, as you’ll see below.

As part of the vetting process, applicants must sign a certification that includes their intended date of reopening. Some applicants, like Center City’s Chris’ Jazz Cafe and Ardmore Music Hall on the Main Line, have already reopened. Others have yet to reopen but have clear reopening schedules in place, like the Kimmel Center, which is expected to once again open its doors in September. And then there are more than a few venues that haven’t publicly announced reopening plans. According to a representative we spoke with from the SBA, if they don’t reopen, they can expect to hear from the feds.

Of all of the applications received, the SBA has come to a decision on 95 percent of them and most of the funds have already been handed out. Recipients have until December 31st to spend the money on allowable expenses, which include things like payroll, rent, utilities, maintenance, taxes, advertising, and fees for independent contractors, like, say, a band that comes and plays at your venue.

Nationwide, SVOG awards have topped $6.8 billion. In Pennsylvania, the feds have given out more than $207 million. That amounted to about $93 million in the Greater Philadelphia area, which, for these purposes, we’re defining as the counties of Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester. And in Philadelphia proper, SVOG payments just hit about $80 million.

Below, by county, is the complete list of local recipients as of press time.

Note: In some cases, we’ve changed the name of the recipient from the formal entity, a name that oftentimes means nothing to you, to the name under which the entity does business. And in a small handful of instances, the grants may cover multiple venues that are organized under one LLC or nonprofit. Addresses and cities provided are mailing addresses used on the SVOG application and not always the address of the venue itself.

Philadelphia SVOG Recipients

Amount Entity Address $10,000,000 Kimmel Center 1500 Walnut Street $8,000,000 Franklin Institute 222 North 20th Street $8,000,000 Philadelphia Zoo 3400 West Girard Avenue $7,463,288 Walnut Street Theatre 825 Walnut St $7,247,121 The Philadelphia Orchestra 1 South Broad Street $6,897,979 Mann Center 123 South Broad Street $5,650,273 Philadelphia Museum of Art 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway $2,634,291 NOTO 1209 Vine Street $2,343,878 Union Transfer 1026 Spring Garden Street $2,094,809 Platinum Productions 6347 Chew Avenue $1,992,509 Please Touch Museum 4231 Avenue of the Republic $1,821,002 Barnes Foundation 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway $1,683,995 Helium Comedy Club 2031 Sansom Street $1,361,389 Pennsylvania Ballet 100 South Broad Street $1,223,205 Museum of the American Revolution 101 South 3rd Street $1,171,174 Philly Pops 1518 Walnut Street $944,382 MilkBoy Center City 1100 Chestnut Street $905,960 Dope Shows 4925 Sansom Street $905,733 Philadelphia Film Society 1412 Chestnut Street $642,179 Underground Arts 1200 Callowhill Street $617,396 The Arena 7 West Ritner Street $609,535 Magic Gardens 1020 South Street $565,100 Philadelphia Folksong Society 6156 Ridge Avenue $530,173 Silk City 435 Spring Garden Street $449,502 FringeArts 140 North Columbus Boulevard $418,663 Chris' Jazz Cafe 1421 Sansom Street $351,687 Philadelphia Theatre Company 215 South Broad Street $313,536 The Barbary 951 Frankford Avenue $309,880 Philly Improv Theater 2030 Sansom Street $309,179 The Wilma Theater 265 South Broad Street $225,055 Insectarium 8046 Frankford Avenue $206,919 Lantern Theater Company 1015 Chestnut Street $202,800 Kung Fu Necktie 1248 North Front Street $172,075 Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia 1520 Locust Street $149,481 Quintessence Theatre Group 7137 Germantown Avenue $121,112 Enchantment Theatre Company 100 South Broad Street $109,072 Interact Theatre Company 302 South Hicks Street $106,713 Mask & Wig Club 310 South Quince Street $100,549 Theatre Exile 1340 South 13th Street $100,127 1812 Productions 2329 South 3rd Street $98,973 Philly PACK 233 Federal Street $95,594 Philadelphia Clef Club 736 South Broad Street $90,394 Opera Philadelphia 1420 Locust Street $66,751 John Graves Productions 1214 South Street $62,180 Tempesta di Mare 1034 Carpenter Street $54,829 Mendelssohn Club 416 Queen Street $54,317 The VZA 951 Frankford Ave $51,065 Arch Street Meeting House Preservation Trust 320 Arch Street $44,037 Bloktoberfest 739 South 13th Street $43,808 The Stagecrafters 8130 Germantown Avenue $39,140 Pseudonym Productions 6702 Wayne Avenue $35,413 Just Mike the Poet 1931 Mifflin Street $34,649 Jeanne Ruddy Dance 1515 Brandywine Street $33,025 EgoPo Classic Theater 317 Dickinson Street $30,477 Head Booking 869 North Lawrence Street $24,139 Francisco Collazo 1800 North Front Street $22,919 Tiny Dynamite 7060 Greenhill Road $15,440 Painted Bride 230 Vine Street $11,727 Mauckingbird Theatre Company 8708 Prospect Avenue $10,017 Mamadele Foundation 224 West Walnut Lane $2,865 Pier Entertainment 1939 Fairmount Avenue

Montgomery County SVOG Recipients

Amount Entity City $1,439,553 Rose Tours & Travel Rockledge $1,170,121 Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore $1,021,914 Water Town Cinema Lansdale $1,005,203 Bryn Mawr Film Institute Bryn Mawr $313,752 Reel Cinema Narberth Narberth $250,128 Act II Playhouse AMBLER $183,551 Jong Ho Park Lansdale $181,823 Big Bloc Entertainment GLENSIDE $153,024 Cheltenham Center for the Arts Cheltenham $146,962 Steel River Playhouse Pottstown $140,544 Soul Joel Productions Collegeville $129,619 Theatre Horizon Norristown $112,979 Conservatory of Music and Dance Norristown $93,739 Smoke and Mirrors Magic Theater Huntingdon Valley $76,659 Montgomery Theater Souderton $47,615 Pottstown Dance Theatre Pottstown $44,562 Storybook Musical Theatre Abington $21,335 Joanne Rile Artists Management Jenkintown

Delaware County SVOG Recipients

Amount Entity City $715,020 Media Theatre Media $297,810 Reel Cinemas Anthony Wayne Wayne $204,141 Global Entertainment & Marketing Planners Clifton Heights $160,770 Comedy Sportz Havertown $127,004 Midnight Sun Company Newtown Square $123,298 Hedgerow Theatre Rose Valley $113,732 August Productions Saint Davids $112,794 Kelly Music for Life Havertown $49,514 FATA Booking Agency Wallingford $22,314 Jamey's House of Music Lansdowne $16,673 Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra Lansdowne $16,540 Sphinx Management Group Upper Darby

Bucks County SVOG Recipients

Amount Entity City City $855,458 Sellersville Theater 136 N Main St, PO Box 423 Sellersville $459,551 New Hope Winery 6123 Lower York Road New Hope $311,351 Bristol Riverside Theater 120 Radcliffe Street Bristol $247,556 Grand-Valley Holdings 2785 N Old Bethlehem Pk Quakertown $247,019 Valley of Fear 750 Second Street Pike Richboro $246,338 Friends of Washington Crossing Park P.O. Box 1776 Washington Crossing $212,805 Rockets Band Inc. 1232 Colts Ln Yardley $192,969 Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts PO BOX 199 Carversville $156,805 Bucks County Children's Museum 500 Union Square Drive New Hope $107,361 Newtown Theatre 120 North State Street Newtown $12,667 Renew Theaters 91 E. Court St Doylestown

Chester County SVOG Recipients