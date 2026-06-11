Scents Appeal: Perfumology Has a New Limited-Edition Candle Collection

Nir Guy, co-owner of the Old City fragrance boutique, drew inspiration from his life to develop the profiles.

Nothing elicits a sense of nostalgia like the smell of homemade apple pie. That was what Nir Guy, co-owner of Old City specialty fragrance boutique Perfumology, had in mind when he created his first candle in 2024.

But Guy didn’t stop there. He drew inspiration from his life to develop the profiles for what would become his new limited-edition line of four candles. His Boutique candle smells like a day spent at his (beautifully scented) store, where you can shop brands like Clive Christian and Sarah Baker; Emberheart’s woody resin base is among Guy’s favorite notes in perfumes; and Timelyss is an amber-citrus ode to his wife, Lyssa.

In addition to collaborating with various perfumers on each scent, Guy turned to Cheltenham’s GP Candle Co. for the clean soy wax and Fishtown’s Bambino Glassware for the vessels. “Everything was done by a human, from hand-pouring the wax to making the glass,” he says.

$95 each; 25 North 3rd Street, Old City.

Published as “Slow Burn” in the May 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.