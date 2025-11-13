This Moody Bucks County Piano Room Strikes the Right Chord

Designer Tara Ryan McGeehan used her clients’ passion for music, art, and pastoral British style as inspiration.

Do you have a space in your house you just don’t know what to do with? Take inspiration from the design story below, which turned two rooms in a Bucks County abode into places centered around music — in a simply dreamy way. And if you need more ideas, turn to the rest of our interior design coverage.

Tara Ryan McGeehan was thrilled when she learned that her clients wanted to layer a pastoral British style with their own art collection during a renovation of their Doylestown home. The East Falls–based interior designer behind her namesake Tara Ryan Designs had a deep appreciation for the aesthetic from her time living in England, and she’d studied art history in college. But it was the couple’s love of music that inspired two different spaces: a cheery listening room and this piano room, where House of Hackney’s Phantasia wallcovering strikes a chord.

McGeehan slicked the ceiling and trim with Farrow & Ball Studio Green and brought in an ABC Carpet & Home rug and custom upholstered velvet chairs by HOST Interiors in Ardmore. Says McGeehan: “The room is separated from the rest of the home by French doors, so we made it moody and dark.”

Published as “Right Notes” in the November 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.