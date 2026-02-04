A Peek Inside Montco Interior Designer Rasheeda Gray’s Kitchen Makeover

The owner of Gray Space Interiors, who was featured on the latest season of HGTV’s Renovation Resort, gave her home a functional yet stylish update to reflect her family of four.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

While many interior designers, driven by visions of wide-open floor plans, rush to tear down all the walls they can, Rasheeda Gray had the opposite idea for the first-floor renovation of her own mid-century home in Cheltenham Township. More separation, not less. “I wanted to create a boutique experience in the dining room so that the space had its own personality,” says the owner of Gray Space Interiors, who was featured on the latest season of HGTV’s design competition series Renovation Resort. The solution: two-foot-wide walls that created an enclosure between the living and dining rooms.

The highlight of the project, though, was the full gut renovation of the kitchen. Gray worked with her husband, Jacob Gray of Gray Contracting and Construction, to bring her plan to life. Cabinetry was prioritized throughout, with a dedicated area for the coffee machine and wine fridge. The design update reflects the living habits of her family of four — and offers a fresh perspective for Gray’s work. “I have a newfound empathy for folks going through renovations, especially a kitchen or bathroom,” she says. “It just really interrupts your lifestyle.”

Cabinetry

Light wood Shaker cabinets from Fabuwood are a foundational element and constrast with the Kucht Gemstone propane gas range from Home Depot. Daltile’s Miramo glazed ceramic picket mosaic backsplash adds texture.

Lighting

The Styx pendant lights featuring natural alabaster stone orbs were sourced from Regina Andrew. Gray hung three fixtures to create a new central focal point because the island is centered in front of the range hood.

Counter space

Gray’s renewed interest in cooking meant that work space was key. She used HanStone’s Aurelia quartz with hints of gold and gray for the counter and waterfall island.

Seating

Morden Fort barstools upholstered with a nubby bouclé nod to the home’s mid-century modern construction.

Published as “Neutral Ground” in the February 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.