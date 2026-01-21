Philly Sneaker Shops That Will Kick Your Look Up a Notch

Find everything from local brand collabs to pre-loved shoes.

Lacing up for this spring’s Sneaker Con? (April 4th at the Convention Center.) Or just in the market for a fresh pair of kicks? We’ve got your hookups here.

For Everything Jordan

In a city known for firsts — zoo, hospital — it’s fitting that Jordan Brand’s debut World of Flight retail concept in the U.S. opened in Philadelphia. The sportswear titan’s partnership with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t hurt either. (The MVP of Super Bowl LIX made an appearance in October at the opening party, where shoppers lined up to score World of Flight Philly merch.) Stop by the second-floor customization lounge for a hoodie and a pic in front of the Philly-themed memorabilia. 1617 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse.

For Philly Brand Collabs

More than a decade has passed since streetwear concept Lapstone & Hammer opened, and today owner Brian Nadav is an industry authority on sneakers. Limited-edition lines and brand collabs — a launch with Joel Embiid for Skechers is in the works for 2026 — are big draws at the store, with comfort kicks like Hoka driving sales. As for those metallic ASICS Gel-1130s everyone’s wearing? Nadav knew three years ago you’d buy a pair. 1106 Chestnut Street, Midtown Village.

For a Jolt

Louis Quiles introduced Encanto Coffee and Kicks in 2023, and (as the name suggests) it’s home to java and Jordans. Order the house favorite Triple Pink Latte made with beans sourced from Quiles’s native Puerto Rico, then shop kid and adult styles in limited sizes from Adidas Yeezy, ASICS, and Nike. Trying on a pair of Bravest’s Bear Claw mules is worth the visit alone. 2110 East Norris Street, Fishtown.

For Pre-Loved Kicks

Flight 96 is a buy-sell-trade stop for pre-owned and new sneakers. Nike Dunks in assorted colorways are in regular rotation, along with New Balance and Air Jordans. Shoes move quickly here, and when they’re gone they’re gone. Follow the store’s Instagram or drop by in person to see all the latest styles. 1613 East Passyunk Avenue, East Passyunk.

For Skater Vibes

South Street has been a sneaker destination for decades, and P’s & Q’s has been a staple along the strip since 2012. Founded by brothers Rick and Ky Cao, the vibe is streetwear with skater sensibility. Think of the shoes you wore in high school — Vans, Saucony — but with better construction and a range of color combinations and materials. If you really want to relive the ’90s (and who doesn’t?), shop clothing and accessories from Stüssy to go with your Vans checkerboard slip-ons. 820 South Street, Bella Vista.

For Suburban Sneakerheads

What began with a classic trench coat has evolved into a preppy-inspired menswear brand rooted in wardrobe essentials. Lifestyle sneakers are a big part of that sartorial equation, and, like all things with American Trench, the selection has been well considered by co-founder Jacob Hurwitz. Italian sportswear company Diadora, which has its U.S. headquarters at the Bok Building, fit the bill. Their tennis shoes with slimmer silhouettes and minimal accent colors pair well with American Trench looks. 15 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore.

A Word With Local Sneakerhead Jason Bloom

The plastic surgeon — and serious sneaker fan — behind Bloom Facial Plastic Surgery in Bryn Mawr shares a look at his collection.

I started collecting … in 2003, with a pair of Nike Dunk Lows in maize and blue. They reminded me of my love of the University of Michigan, and I had to have them.

My favorite brands are … Air Jordan and Nike sneakers, but I do have a few pairs of Adidas and New Balance.

I store my shoes … in a sneaker closet in my home office. I would estimate that I have a few hundred pairs.

A go-to Philly store is … Lapstone & Hammer.

The most classic silhouette is … the Air Jordan 1 High. They go with everything from a pair of scrubs to a suit.

The sneakers I wore to the Super Bowl … were a pair of kelly green Air Jordan 1 Highs from Jim Buck, a Philly-based sneaker maker.

The rarest pairs I own … include three pairs from Dark Phil Knight and two pairs from the Shoe Surgeon, in L.A.

Almost every pair … I take out of the box and wear. That’s the fun of it.

Published as “The Getaround: Sole Mates” in the February 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.