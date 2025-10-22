A Society Hill Accessories Brand Inspired by Black Culture and Vintage Fashion

The 18-karat gold-finished belt buckles are based on images of founder Mary Lynn Harris’s mother and daughter.

Discovering new Philly-area makers and designers is something we love doing here at Philly Mag. Whether it’s someone crafting military-inspired clothing from vintage feed sacks or a trend-setting jeweler or a leather-goods brand, we’re here for it. That’s why we were particularly struck by this up-and-coming brand from a Society Hill entrepreneur who is using her heritage as the inspiration for her belts and scarves. Here, her story.

Mary Lynn Harris is taking a stand against fast fashion with Hymn, her five-month-old accessories brand inspired by vintage fashion and Black culture. Growing up, Harris marveled at the women in her family, many of whose ’70s- and ’80s-era pieces were later passed down to her. “They had such a way of going out of the house,” says the Society Hill resident. “Confident, polished, and glamorous.”

She drew the first sketches for what would become her line of handcrafted leather belts featuring 18-karat gold-finished buckles in 2021, while studying art in London.

The signature style is based on images of Harris’s mother and daughter; other designs feature Black iconography like panthers and cowrie shells. And the satin silk scarves are tributes to her mother, aunt, and grandmother. “These are heirlooms,” says Harris. “They’re made to be kept; they’re made to be passed down.”

Prices vary.

Published as “Buckle Up” in the October 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.