Get Your Hands on These Queen Village-Designed Leather Gloves

Rosa Agliata hopes to revive the once-popular accessory with her new line.

This week’s snowy weather has us celebrating all things winter, from sledding to weddings to hitting the Poconos for an impromptu vacay. It also has us re-thinking our cold-weather attire, whether we’re making (and throwing) snowballs or heading out on the town for dinner. An essential part of the ’fit? Gloves, of course. And here we share the details on a local designer’s creations to keep your hands warm and cozy — and totally chic.

From Grace Kelly to Rocky Balboa, gloves have long played a starring role in local wardrobes.

Rosa Agliata, part of this year’s cohort of Philadelphia Fashion Incubator designers, hopes to revive the once-popular accessory with a new line, launched under her My Italian Lifestyle brand. The Queen Village resident — who was born in Naples — tapped Neapolitan artisans to create her collection. (The city has a history of luxury glove-making.)

Wintry hues like cream and honey and even red (a new neutral, according to Vogue) are punched up with embellishments like buckles and fur trim, and pair well with Agliata’s Rosa bag (which comes in nine colors and can be worn multiple ways). After all, gloves this gorgeous should never be empty-handed.

From $110 to $295 at the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, 706 South 4th Street, Queen Village.