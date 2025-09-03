Looking for New Fall Wardrobe Staples? This Philly Designer Has You Covered

Hamid Holloman, who has a new store in Kensington, makes military-inspired clothing from vintage feed sacks, kantha fabric, and other repurposed materials.

With his new Kensington storefront, menswear designer Hamid Holloman is giving vintage attire a stylish second act.

What I make: Military-inspired clothing handmade from repurposed materials like raw denim, vintage feed sacks, and kantha fabric from India — plus clothing from thrift stores and flea markets.

How it’s done: I do most of the samples. Many clothing companies go through an extensive process to create a sample to get mass-produced, but since my collection is small-batch, I skip all that and just make it myself. I work from a silhouette but leave the design process abstract. I’m never creating the exact same thing twice.

What started it all: Growing up in West Philly, I was always a creative kid. I shopped at thrift stores because I wanted to have my own look and used to draw comic books, portraits, and graffiti. I went to the Art Institute for graphic design, where a classmate got me a job hand-painting T-shirts for a popular local company at the time. Soon after, I decided to teach myself how to sew. My wife had an old sewing machine in the closet. I launched Holloman Handmade in 2016.

Who I’ve worked with: I’ve done collabs with Philly brands like American Trench, and dressed DJ Jazzy Jeff, Freeway, Fabolous, and Rodney McLeod.

Why I opened a store: I wanted to be more on the ground so people could talk to me and see items in person. In my old studio, you needed an appointment. The new Kensington storefront has a studio in the back, so it’s a nice interactive experience.

How I stay true to my brand: The authenticity is preserved because I’m the hand that’s making it. I’m creating art with clothes, and with every piece I’m learning something new about myself.

416 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Kensington.

Published as “Uncommon Threads” in the September 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.