Getaway: Charlotte Has More in Common With Philly Than You Think

Expect an exciting food scene, vibrant murals, and breweries aplenty in the Queen City.

Day One

An obvious perk of having friends in different cities: You get a built-in excuse to travel. Charlotte has become that for me, thanks to a couple of my pals who’ve opened my eyes to the Queen City. It’s a two-hour flight from PHL. The food scene is great. (Like Philly, Charlotte was inducted into the Michelin Guide in 2025.) And a creative energy radiates from its murals to its breweries. Do as I did on my most recent trip and stay at the Ivey’s Hotel (rooms from $299), across from Blumenthal Arts. (Suffs is playing in March if you missed its Philly run.) The rooms are cozy, and the L’Occitane bath products are a nice touch. Stretch your legs along the South End’s rail trail, peppered with breweries, restaurants, and shops. Order a latte at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, which employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or hit the Salted Melon Market & Eatery for breakfast till three. If you enjoy wine, try Frenchy’s Sip and Shop. And Swifties will adore Girl Tribe Co., from which Donna Kelce ordered a hat last year. Later, dine at Restaurant Constance, led by chef Sam Diminich, who trained under Georges Perrier at Philly’s former Le Bec-Fin. The space is itty-bitty (you’ll need a res), with kimchi-marinated sea scallops and a Have Somm Fun list of select wines. (Don’t mind if I do.)

Day Two

Savor brunch at Ever Andalo. This place is delightful — expect cheery wallpaper and a giant zucchini frittata. Afterward, channel Jackson Pollock at Splatter, though there’s no telling how you’ll get your work of art back to Philly. Or venture to Camp North End, a former manufacturing site turned choose-your-own-adventure hub with something for everyone. Love art? View murals, including one by celeb fave Frankie Zombie. Want to shop? Pick up travel-inspired gifts at Voyage. Hungry? Grab a macaroon at Cara’s Cookie Company. Need to burn off steam? Hit the courts at the Tipsy Pickle. And when you’ve had enough, linger over dinner (try the charred cauliflower steak) at the Goodyear House. Save room for a nightcap next door at Chief’s Modern Cocktail Parlor, where bartender Rob Ingram, who hails from West Philly, might mix your drink.

Day Three

After a Frenchy breakfast at Sophia’s Lounge (the Ivey’s restaurant), take a self-guided tour of the Charlotte Liberty Walk, with 19 markers outlining the city’s major Revolutionary War events and figures. A visit to the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Mint Museum’s uptown location should come next. The former houses pieces from the 20th century; the latter will stun with Summer Wheat’s four-story Foragers installation. Of course, motorheads will want to see the NASCAR Hall of Fame. And if you have time to spare, explore the South Charlotte ’burbs: Have lunch at Oshen, a surprisingly chic neighborhood sushi spot, or book a massage at the Ballantyne hotel’s spa — it’s the best kind of prep for your flight home.

Suds Up

Quench your thirst at one of Charlotte’s (many!) craft breweries.

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten • With two outposts, OMB slings German-style beer for folks hanging in its restaurant and massive biergarten, which hosts various events (like a holiday Christmas village).

Suffolk Punch • Both the South End and SouthPark taprooms are great, but the latter is ideal for littles — there’s an adjacent playground, and kids eat free on Sundays.

Hi-Wire Brewing • Based out of Asheville, with a location in Charlotte, Hi-Wire likes to experiment with different brews. Bonus: Dogs are allowed inside the brewery.

Wooden Robot Brewery • The South End spot (there’s also one in the NoDA arts district) of this self-described “urban farmhouse brewery” has a coffee bar, in case you need a break from the beers.

Petty Thieves Brewing Co. • This one wins for its eclectic interiors — think seating that ranges from old church pews to cozy leather chairs. And the patio has prime city views.

Published as “Escaping to Charlotte” in the March 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.