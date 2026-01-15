Getaway: Winter in Philly Sucks. Take a Break From the Chill With a Trip to Miami

A sun-soaked beach would feel pretty good right now.

You know what sounds good in February? For me, it’s a trip somewhere warm, where my vampiric winter skin can get some sun. This year I chose Miami — the perfect winter escape, in that it takes three hours to fly there and promises something new on every visit.

Day One

Check in to Andaz Miami Beach (rooms from $540). The beachfront hotel welcomes a mix of visitors, from families to best pals (you can also bring your dog), and has a languorous aesthetic, with furnishings that mimic the steps-away waves, two pools (one is adults-only), and two Spanish restaurants from humanitarian and chef José Andrés (plus Bazaar Meat, coming this year). Grab a cocktail at Bar Centro, off the lobby, and, after a lazy day on the sand under the Andaz’s orange-striped umbrellas, dine at on-site Aguasal. Don’t miss the cobia “pastrami” crudo, served on cantaloupe. Keep your evening low-key with a post-dinner walk along the beach.

Day Two

Start your morning with a refresh on the Andaz’s rooftop wellness deck — daily sessions are offered for mat Pilates and more — then hit the Design District, over the bridge in Miami proper. View outdoor murals and installations (free), and shop for designer goods at high-end boutiques (not free), including Bryn Mawr–based Kirna Zabête. Sit at the bar at Michael’s Genuine, from Philly-born chef Michael Schwartz, and lunch on falafel mezze and crispy pig ears. (By the way: Philly restaurateurs are no strangers to Miami, with Stephen Starr’s Pastis, Michael Solomonov’s Aviv, and Michael Schulson’s Double Knot.) Back on the beach, stroll through the Art Deco District, which is on the National Register of Historic Places for its 800 pastel-hued buildings boasting the 1920s and ’30s style. (The Betsy, named for Betsy Ross, stands out for its colonial aesthetic.) Wrap up your night with dinner and drinks (mojitos, yes, but also a variety of martinis and an old-fashioned made with black whiskey and chocolate bitters) at Cuban-ish restaurant La Cañita’s South Beach location, where the live band plays daily from the afternoon into the wee hours.

Day Three

Brunch at nearby Bon Bouquet Cafe. The French restaurant with a Turkish twist has crepes that can be prepared gluten-free on request. Here on a Sunday? Shop for tchotchkes from the 1800s and 1900s at the Lincoln Road Antique & Collectible Market. For something more exhilarating, rent a Jet Ski from BouYah, near the Fontainebleau. Book dinner at Las’ Lap, celeb chef Kwame Onwuachi’s buzzy Afro-Caribbean restaurant serving doubles, a killer Caledonia prawn cocktail with Creole sauce and furikake, and spicy “peppa” sauce to pour on everything. And for a nightcap, try Sweet Liberty. Grab the behind-the-bar table (it’s first come, first served and costs nothing but your drinks) for a different view of the lively scene.

On View

Need a break from the beach? Visit one of these museums and gardens.

1. The Wolfsonian, in South Beach, focuses on design and decorative arts. “World’s Fairs,” on view through March 1st, includes retro posters from the former Pennsylvania Railroad Company showcasing its direct routes to the New York events.

2. The Design District’s Institute of Contemporary Art is free and open Wednesday to Sunday; check out its exhibition of work by American painter Joyce Pensato (who blends abstract and pop art) and the sculpture garden.

3. At the Museum of Graffiti, in Wynwood, expect outdoor murals, a fine art gallery, a gift shop, and graffiti-drawing classes for kids led by local artists.

4. Explore the idea of perspective at the contemporary Bass Museum, in Collins Park, with a new solo exhibition by multi­hyphenate artist Jack Pierson.

5. The Miami Beach Botanical Garden is free to visit and, in addition to its native and exotic plants, offers bonsai workshops, forest bathing, and tea ceremonies.

Published as “Escaping to Miami” in the February 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.