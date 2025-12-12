A Philadelphian’s Guide to Skiing With Kids

Expert advice on prep time, gear, and tackling the bunny slopes ... with patience.

Taking the whole fam on your ski trip? Here’s how to avoid wipeouts.

Prep

Alexis Rich Chami, founder of Palomar Travel, has planned dozens of winter trips for her clients’ families as well as plenty of her own. Over the years, the Fishtown-based luxury travel adviser has taken her kids — now eight and 12 — skiing locally, out West, and abroad, so she knows firsthand how to do it right.

1. For the best rates, plan your winter escape in the summer or early fall. But you still have time to book a trip if you’re hoping to travel later this winter — although not on a holiday. If I wanted to get my family on a mountain somewhere farther afield like Colorado, though, I’d buy those passes at the end of the last season to get a discount.

2. Rent a house or condo versus staying in a hotel or lodge. Obviously, the farther away you are from where you’ll be skiing, the less expensive it will be. If your budget is smaller, you could stay a 30-minute drive from the mountain.

3. The best ski vacations are taken with family friends. When children have friends to play with, their parents don’t have to entertain them the whole time. You can also rent a bigger unit, with more room for the kids to run around.

4. Teach your children to ski locally. I took my kids for lessons at Spring Mountain Adventures in Schwenksville, and that saved a lot of money.

5. If you have the budget, consider putting your kids in ski lessons for part of your trip. That way, you can get out on the mountain and have some time to yourself.

Pack

Renting ski equipment — for yourself, and especially your growing kid — is always a good idea to save money. Still, there are a few items you’ll want to bring to keep your child comfortable on the slopes.

The first two things that should go in their suitcase are snow pants and a warm jacket, says Curt Wrzeszczynski of Cherry Hill gear shop D&Q. The store’s ski buyer recommends 686’s boys Infinity cargo insulated pants ($120), girls Lola insulated pants ($120), boys Geo insulated jacket ($170), or girls Athena insulated jacket ($180); Picture Organic’s Snowy toddler jacket ($100), Daumy 20K jacket ($145), and Time pants ($100); or ❶ Volcom’s insulated pullover jacket ($170) — all of which you can find at the retailer, along with Wrzeszczynski’s other picks.

Of course, no ski outfit is complete without gloves or mittens. Wrzeszczynski likes 686’s heat insulated gloves ($35) or ❷ Hestra’s kids CZone mitts ($75). And just as essential, ❸ Lé Bent ski socks ($26) wick away sweat to keep feet dry.

As for safety, Wrzeszczynski recommends ❹ Marker’s Vijo combo helmet ($120). The adjustable headwear has built-in goggles, combining two essentials that make for lighter packing — and one fewer thing to remember each time you head out onto the mountain. A bonus: The goggles conveniently slide into the helmet when they’re not in use.

Wrzeszczynski suggests bringing along the Ski Sundries Ezee ski trainer ($43) if you have young kids who need more guidance on the mountain. The customizable harness is suitable for ages two to eight and lets you keep a handle on your kiddo as they learn to ski.

Don’t want to break the bank? Look for secondhand apparel or a preseason sale at stores like the Ski Bum in Glen Mills, Lang’s Ski ’N Scuba in Newtown, and Buckman’s Ski & Snowboard Shop, which hosts tent sales at several of its seven locations, including King of Prussia. Alternatively, comb through clearance racks at any of these shops to find a good deal.

Practice

As ski and snowboard school director at Spring Mountain Adventures, Jim Parrish has helped thousands of kids find confidence on the slopes — including his two now-adult children. Naturally, he has plenty of tips for parents gearing up to take their little ones downhill.

1. Start with moderate terrain, and pick a day when it’s not 10 degrees — ideally, a nice, sunny day. Then, simply put the child into ski boots; I’d suggest they learn to ski first before taking on snowboarding, since it’s initially easier. We do a lot of boot games in our classes, then progress to getting the skis on. The goal is to teach somebody how to control their speed, then eventually turn.

2. Make sure children have the right skis for their height. It’s common for them to arrive with their brother’s or sister’s hand-me-downs over their heads. That’s not going to be a good time. If you put the ski on its tail, the tip should reach their chin.

3. Your kid probably shouldn’t spend all day on the mountain. I’d say the right amount of time is exactly as long as they tolerate it. If a young kid has just had an hour-long lesson, take a break, get their equipment off, and buy them a hot chocolate.

4. Help your child learn by staying optimistic, and work on one thing at a time. Don’t give them four issues to tackle and lose them. And always finish on a positive note.

Published as “Bring the Crew” in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.