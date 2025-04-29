How AI Sparked Workshop Underground’s Latest Jewelry Line

The Grad Hospital jewelry designer’s line incorporates birthstones, birth flowers — and zebra prints.

Workshop Underground owner Ben Luna admits to being an early adopter of AI technology. During downtime away from his Grad Hospital jewelry boutique — which offers gorgeous, handmade engagement rings and wedding bands, Art Deco-inspired necklaces and earrings, and other pretty pieces — Luna experimented with ChatGPT to explore ways to incorporate virtual design into his work.

The result was his limited-edition Birthstone & Birthflower gift set, timed to coincide with the shop’s 10th anniversary. Each set includes a customized natural birthstone necklace in 14K gold and a framed birth flower print featuring a black-and-white zebra pattern created by ChatGPT from Luna’s prompts. April’s diamond and sweet pea pairing is shown here (as well as June’s akoya pearl charm and a pretzel heart charm). In May, expect a lily of the valley birth flower print; and in June, a rose.

Luna, who previously oversaw the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s product design department for exhibitions like “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” was so pleased with the prints that he created matching merch, including tote bags and puzzles.

Workshop Underground is clearly in full bloom.

Sets from $295; 1544 South Street, Grad Hospital.

Published as “April Flowers” in the April 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.