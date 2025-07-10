Inside a Bright, Modern Avalon Home Perfect for Summer Entertaining

The bayfront property is also ideal for hosting the whole family, thanks to two bunk rooms, a playroom, and plenty of indoor-outdoor spaces.

In many ways, this modern bayfront property — the work of architect OSK Design Partners with interiors by Delaware-based Megan Gorelick — ­is a classic Avalon home. There’s its quirky upside-down layout, putting the kitchen and main living space on the second floor to maximize prime coastal views. There’s also its expansive footprint, which Gorelick designed with entertaining in mind.

The homeowners, a couple based primarily in Florida, frequently throw parties­ and charity events at their South Jersey retreat. “They wanted to make sure they had indoor and outdoor spaces that flowed seamlessly for entertaining,” says Gorelick.

But then there are the home’s other spaces — arguably more important than all the rest: a gorgeous extra bedroom,­ two whimsical bunk rooms, a playroom, and a kitchenette, all so their family can feel at home. “Everything is just about fun and happiness for their kids and grandkids,” says Gorelick.

Guest room

Gorelick layered the space with texture and a serene blue and gray palette. A whitewashed oak nightstand and faux shagreen lamp, both by Made Goods, sit beside a custom bed topped with pillows in Kravet fabrics (also custom).

Foyer

Among the showstopping elements of the home’s grand entryway: a linear brass and alabaster pendant light, a trio of custom benches dressed in Kravet fabric (these can be used as additional seating at parties), a sweeping wood and steel staircase, and a monumental sliding glass panel that frames panoramic views of the bay.

Bunk room

Gorelick’s custom bunk beds feature a playful porthole detail; directly off the bedroom is a dress-up area with a small puppet theater.

Cabana

In addition to the main kitchen on the second floor, the home has a kitchen on the lower level that flows into the outdoor grill and pool areas. Another sliding glass panel opens fully to create an indoor-outdoor cooking and entertaining space.

Published as “Bayside Beauty” in the July 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.